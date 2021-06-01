 Skip to main content
Amherst pet of the week: Jewel
Jewel is a beautiful tortie cat that loves people! She is a super sweet cat that does have some playful energy from time to time. Does great with other cats, would prefer a home without dogs or maybe a very gentle one. She is on the smaller side for size in adult cats.

