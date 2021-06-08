This is Leon! He is a happy, young dog with not a care in the world. Leon does play bow and has a gorgeous thick coat. Leon is dog friendly and seems to be afraid of cats. He weighs 57 pounds so isn’t very large. Even though he appears to be a Foxhound he has a Beagle’s face. Leon is eager to learn and is treat motivated.
Amherst pet of the week: Leon
