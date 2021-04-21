Amherst planning commission recommends approval of food truck ordinance

The Amherst County Planning Commission has recommended to the county’s board of supervisors approval of a new ordinance regulating food trucks.
Food trucks, trailers and carts have become an increasingly popular use in the county and several already are in place, according to the county’s department of community development. With no current zoning in place for regulating them, the department is seeking standards for such operations in the county and has developed how nearby localities permit them.
The commission voted during its April 15 meeting to send the ordinance language to the board of supervisors, which will hold a public hearing on the matter. Jeremy Bryant, the department’s director, said the proposed ordinance is expected to come before the board in May.
- Justin Faulconer