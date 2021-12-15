Amherst police department reaches longtime goal of state accreditation

An effort several years in the making paid off for the Town of Amherst Police Department, which this past week met its goal of becoming state accredited.

Chief Bobby Shiflett has said achieving state accreditation would help open many doors for the town in pursuing grants along with accountability benchmarks.

Shiflett said he is extremely proud of the hard work and dedication the department put forth to achieve the recognition of being state accredited. He said Amherst is the smallest department in the state to meet the benchmark.

“State Accreditation shows our community that our department has established and maintains standards that represent current professional law enforcement practices,” Shiflett said in an email. “I think it is important to note that law enforcement accreditation is a self-initiated, voluntary process, which holds our department to a higher standard of services. We look forward to serving the citizens of The Town of Amherst as an accredited agency.”

Town Manager Sara Carter said the honor is well deserved.

“The Town is incredibly proud of the department’s hard work to meet the rigorous standards of accreditation,” Carter said in an email. “This accomplishment is a recognition of the excellence and determination of all of the officers and staff of the department.”

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office also this year received its certification of accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission after a lengthy effort.

Former Amherst Police Chief Ken Watts, who currently serves on town council, said he started the process to seek accreditation before his retirement but couldn’t complete it years ago because of the requirements and limited resources.

“I am extremely proud of of what all of the officers have accomplished,” Watts said. “This was a monumental task they took on and did it in an amazingly impressive time, with limited funds. They are on an awesome team.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.