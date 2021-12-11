Amherst police investigate shooting in parking lot that sent person to hospital

Amherst police are investigating a shooting incident Friday evening in the parking lot of the Mountainview Plaza shopping center on U.S. 60 in the town of Amherst.
The Town of Amherst Police Department was notified around 6 p.m. of a potential gunshot victim, said Chief Bobby Shiflett. Officers and emergency medical services officials attended to the individual on scene, who was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, Shiflett said.
"The incident appears to be accidental at this time, but is still under investigation," said Shiflett.
- Justin Faulconer