 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst police investigate shooting in parking lot that sent person to hospital
0 Comments

Amherst police investigate shooting in parking lot that sent person to hospital

  • 0

Amherst police are investigating a shooting incident Friday evening in the parking lot of the Mountainview Plaza shopping center on U.S. 60 in the town of Amherst. 

The Town of Amherst Police Department was notified around 6 p.m. of a potential gunshot victim, said Chief Bobby Shiflett. Officers and emergency medical services officials attended to the individual on scene, who was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, Shiflett said. 

"The incident appears to be accidental at this time, but is still under investigation," said Shiflett. 

- Justin Faulconer  

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert