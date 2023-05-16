A juvenile was arrested Monday in connection with a carjacking that took place at the Ambriar Shopping Center on Sunday, the Amherst Police Department announced.

The juvenile, who was not identified due to age, is charged with carjacking and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the department said in a Facebook page post Monday. Additional charges may be pending based on further investigation and there is no threat to the community, the post said.

The incident took place at just after 3 p.m. Sunday. The caller stated a Black male approached her, brandished a firearm and stole her vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information relating to the case is asked to contact Captain Ryan Watts at (434) 946-9300.

- Justin Faulconer