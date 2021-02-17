 Skip to main content
Amherst portion of James River Heritage Trail reopens

20210218_amh_news_brief_trail_p1

The Percival's Island bridge. 

 News & Advance file photo

The Amherst County portion of the James River Heritage Trail has reopened after undergoing renovations, the county announced.

Decking boards on the trail bridge that connects Amherst County to the eastern end of Percival’s Island were repaired by a local contractor, while the public works department replaced the handrails. The trail has reopened three weeks ahead of schedule.

Public Works will continue to make improvements over the next few weeks. Plans include new mile markers, trash and recycling receptacles, and a gazebo.

The trail will remain open during the next phase of improvements.

- Justin Faulconer

