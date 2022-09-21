Amherst public schools employees set to receive bonus

Amherst County Public Schools can expect to receive a one-time bonus around the first of December, Superintendent William Wells said.

Full-time employees are slated to get $1,000 and part-timers are set to get $500, he said. The state’s recently passed budget includes money for roughly 400 state-funded positions in the Amherst division of just more than 700 employees.

Wells said funding is available in the current budget to cover the remaining employees.

“It’s great to be able to offer to everybody,” Wells said. “The fact we can do it around Christmas will help with the expenses of the season.”

The current schools’ budget includes a 6.5% raise for employees. Wells said he hopes the bonus is helpful for staff and is seen as a sign of appreciation for their hard work.

— Justin Faulconer