Amherst Remote Academy gearing up for new school year

The Amherst County School Board received a report at its Aug. 13 meeting on the progress of the Amherst Remote Academy, a 100% virtual learning option for students who opt not to return to school because of the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students enrolled in the ARA will have three options to complete their course work in a remote setting: accessing content directly online, downloaded to a flash-drive or printed out in packet form. As of Aug. 13, the Amherst County Public Schools division had 1,361 of 3,280 students registered online who chose remote learning, including 629 elementary students and 732 at the high school and middle school levels, according to data presented to the board.

“It is fluid. It is continuing to change,” Joey Crawford, principal of Temperance Elementary School, said during the staff report. “That number is ever changing.”

The division anticipates just more than 4,100 students to enroll during the 2020-21 school year, according to the report. Students will be issued a Chromebook and weekly content will be available for them to access, the report states. Coursework also will be printed and can be picked up and returned by remote participants at their respective schools on a weekly basis for those who wish to do learning at home via paper-and-pencil packets.

Staff needed for the ARA program is determined by the number of students who have chosen to conduct their learning remotely and have registered accordingly. The ARA leadership team will work with school administrators to determine qualified personnel for consideration by course request, grade level needs and expertise.