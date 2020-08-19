Amherst Remote Academy gearing up for new school year

The Amherst County School Board received a report at its Aug. 13 meeting on the progress of the Amherst Remote Academy, a 100% virtual learning option for students who opt not to return to school because of the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students enrolled in the ARA will have three options to complete their course work in a remote setting: accessing content directly online, downloaded to a flash-drive or printed out in packet form. As of Aug. 13, the Amherst County Public Schools division had 1,361 of 3,280 students registered online who chose remote learning, including 629 elementary students and 732 at the high school and middle school levels, according to data presented to the board.
“It is fluid. It is continuing to change,” Joey Crawford, principal of Temperance Elementary School, said during the staff report. “That number is ever changing.”
The division anticipates just more than 4,100 students to enroll during the 2020-21 school year, according to the report. Students will be issued a Chromebook and weekly content will be available for them to access, the report states. Coursework also will be printed and can be picked up and returned by remote participants at their respective schools on a weekly basis for those who wish to do learning at home via paper-and-pencil packets.
Staff needed for the ARA program is determined by the number of students who have chosen to conduct their learning remotely and have registered accordingly. The ARA leadership team will work with school administrators to determine qualified personnel for consideration by course request, grade level needs and expertise.
The division has 46 teachers who will be full-time instructors for the ARA program and 17 teachers at the middle school and high school levels will teach both face-to-face and remotely for electives and career and technology courses. As numbers increase for ARA more teaching staff may be necessary.
The remote instructional model is described in the report as “teacher-assigned, teacher-paced, personalized with guided practice.” Students’ outlined responsibilities are to schedule appropriate time for learning, check the online platforms daily, engage in online learning resources and submit all assignments by their due dates. Families’ responsibilities are to maintain communication with teachers, monitor division communications as well as progress and engagement, ensure students’ participation in learning activities and provide time for learning, physical activity and recess.
“We spent many hours planning this process and it’s been well thought out,” Crawford said of the ARA program.
School officials are working to improve high-speed, reliable Internet access countywide and are in regular communication with county officials and a consultant, Lit Communities, on the topic. Superintendent Rob Arnold said the division is seeking a $150,000 grant to aid in broadband expansion efforts.
“We’re still trying to find as many avenues as we can,” Arnold said of improving broadband service, especially in rural areas.
The school system was required to have a remote learning option in place for students who opt not to return to an in-class setting. Dana Norman, director of academics for Amherst schools, said division officials believe the best place for children to be is face-to-face with teachers.
“That’s just what we know is good practices,” Norman told the board. “However, we know there are many children, especially those with high risk, who cannot do that.”
Students enrolled in ARA can still participate in extracurricular activities and meals can be picked up in a school’s main office, according to school officials.
The division anticipates some students to go from in-person to remote and others to come out of the home setting into schools. For those students transitioning from ARA to in-person school, Norman said families have to understand the move may not be immediate and asks for patience.
“They will stay remote until we can figure how to get them on the bus and in the class with social distancing,” Norman said.
The new school year starts Sept. 9.
