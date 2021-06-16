Amherst resident files to run for District 2 board of supervisors seat

Amherst town resident Tony Robertson has filed to run for the District 2 set on the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.

Robertson is running against Claudia Tucker, who seeks her fourth term in office.

Robertson, a native of the town, said his family has deep roots in the area as his parents owned and operated the Amherst Pharmacy on Main Street for more than 51 years. A 1985 graduate of Amherst County High School, he moved back to the county in 2006 after living in several other cities.

“Although I think it is important to preserve the natural beauty of our county, I do believe we need to develop some areas and make it more inviting and easier for new businesses,” Robertson said. “I would like to see additional revenue generated in our county and tax dollars remain in Amherst instead of residents going elsewhere to buy products and services that can very well be established here.”

Robertson added he does not believe any candidate should run uncontested for any elected office.