Amherst resident files to run for District 2 board of supervisors seat

Amherst town resident Tony Robertson has filed to run for the District 2 set on the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.
Robertson is running against Claudia Tucker, who seeks her fourth term in office.
Robertson, a native of the town, said his family has deep roots in the area as his parents owned and operated the Amherst Pharmacy on Main Street for more than 51 years. A 1985 graduate of Amherst County High School, he moved back to the county in 2006 after living in several other cities.
“Although I think it is important to preserve the natural beauty of our county, I do believe we need to develop some areas and make it more inviting and easier for new businesses,” Robertson said. “I would like to see additional revenue generated in our county and tax dollars remain in Amherst instead of residents going elsewhere to buy products and services that can very well be established here.”
Robertson added he does not believe any candidate should run uncontested for any elected office.
“Too many times over the past 20 years, several of the seats on the Amherst County Board of Supervisors have gone uncontested. How can any seat truly be considered won when there is only one candidate? Voters should always have a choice,” Robertson said. “I believe anyone who wants to run for an office should have that chance, and I thank all the residents who signed the petition to get my name on the ballot.”
Tucker, who entered county politics in 2009 on a platform of openness and government transparency, has been unopposed the two previous times she sought reelection.
Robertson ran for Amherst Town Council in November 2020 and fell short in a razor-thin margin for the third seat by three votes. Three seats were up for grabs: Sharon Turner and Vice Mayor Rachel Carton had 684 votes and 501 votes, respectively, but the last scene came down to Kenneth Bunch, an incumbent member who had 436 votes, and Robertson, who had 433 votes.
As Robertson sets his sights on county office, he said his main objective is to do what is in the best interest of the community even if he personally doesn’t agree with it.
“Although I may lack experience in some areas, I make up for it in my integrity, my convictions, and my love for the area that I am proud to call home,” Robertson said. “The only way to gain experience in any field is to simply start. I don’t consider myself a politician. I’m just a hometown guy who wants to do my best to do what’s best for the future of Amherst County while protecting its heritage.”