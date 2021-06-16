Amherst resident running for District 2 school board seat

Emmert resides near the town of Amherst and addressed the importance of expanding broadband coverage to all county residents, an area county and school officials have partnered in making strides in during the past year.

Justice, who moved to Amherst County last year, said she is running for office because she loves the community.

“I believe the parents have a right to know what’s happening in our schools,” she said of making sure families are given adequate information on major policies affecting their children.

She said she feels the division needs to focus on the basics of learning and “what we have in common,” referring to an equity lesson recently taught in schools that some county residents have said they feel is divisive.

“Each one of them is a history-maker, a history-changer, and that’s what they need to be taught. They don’t need to be taught it’s where you come from that decides where you’re going to go,” Justice said.

She added teachers need more time in the classroom and less time in professional development meetings.

“I do believe I have the skills to be an advocate for parents and how parents being informed and being able to [give] input how these decisions are affecting their children.”