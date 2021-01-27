Amherst residents sound off on COVID-19 restrictions

“Our governor is doing the best he can. He’s one man with one set of ideas,” Supervisor Claudia Tucker said. “We’re in unchartered territory… and we need some solutions.”

A few supervisors said they do not support a measure to make the county a First Amendment sanctuary, as Campbell County officials recently did and some Amherst residents asked, explaining the county can’t declare state orders invalid and unworthy of enforcement. Tucker said she told Republicans and Democrats alike hers was a “hard no” on such an action.

The board said instead they favor sending a message that the General Assembly should have more of a say in matters affecting so many residents and businesses. “If nothing else, give [Northam] an affirmation. Help him out a little bit,” Supervisor Tom Martin said, adding: “In the end I believe all of us want the same thing, and that’s to put this pandemic behind us.”

Eric Orasi, a county resident, said he and many who came out to protest are against preventing the right to peacefully assemble in gatherings of more than 10 people.

“We do have a right to go to church. We have a right to have people over for Sunday dinner,” Orasi said. “They’re trying to silence us, all of us. Don’t take away my right to peacefully assemble and be with my family.”