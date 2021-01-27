Amherst residents sound off on COVID-19 restrictions

Virginia’s restrictions aimed at protecting against the spread of the coronavirus drew a steady flow of differing views among Amherst County residents during the board of supervisors’ Jan. 19 meeting.
Some who spoke during a public comments session described Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandates as “tyrannical,” abuse of power, overreach and an unconstitutional breach of First Amendment rights while others said they are life-saving measures necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public’s comments, which exceeded an hour and consisted of more than dozen speakers, including several delivered electronically and read aloud, centered on a draft resolution supervisors considered to call upon the General Assembly to reduce, place limits on or control the governor’s emergency powers. Rather than approve a resolution, the board unanimously voted to direct County Administrator Dean Rodgers to write the state legislature on supervisors’ behalf and ask that it create limits, as well as checks and balances, on Northam’s authority.
“You must let the General Assembly know how you feel,” Chair Jennifer Moore told residents. “The General Assembly needs to assess the power given to the governor.”
Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said state legislators must step up to the plate in the process to hand down “definitive guidelines on what we should or shouldn’t do.”
“Our governor is doing the best he can. He’s one man with one set of ideas,” Supervisor Claudia Tucker said. “We’re in unchartered territory… and we need some solutions.”
A few supervisors said they do not support a measure to make the county a First Amendment sanctuary, as Campbell County officials recently did and some Amherst residents asked, explaining the county can’t declare state orders invalid and unworthy of enforcement. Tucker said she told Republicans and Democrats alike hers was a “hard no” on such an action.
The board said instead they favor sending a message that the General Assembly should have more of a say in matters affecting so many residents and businesses. “If nothing else, give [Northam] an affirmation. Help him out a little bit,” Supervisor Tom Martin said, adding: “In the end I believe all of us want the same thing, and that’s to put this pandemic behind us.”
Eric Orasi, a county resident, said he and many who came out to protest are against preventing the right to peacefully assemble in gatherings of more than 10 people.
“We do have a right to go to church. We have a right to have people over for Sunday dinner,” Orasi said. “They’re trying to silence us, all of us. Don’t take away my right to peacefully assemble and be with my family.”
Madison Heights resident James Weeks said he wears a mask but doesn’t think it is effective in stopping the virus’s spread and is a gesture that goes along with giving up personal freedoms.
“If it doesn’t work why are we fighting so hard to keep something that doesn’t work?” Weeks said, adding: “The only I needle I see is that our freedoms are slipping away…we can’t give up on our freedoms.”
Weeks said those fighting for personal liberties are not racists or fear-mongers. “That’s not us; that’s nobody here,” he said.
Amherst resident Janice Augustine, who recovered from the virus, said sacrifices are necessary for the greater good. “This is not us losing our freedoms,” Augustine said of following the state’s orders. “This is helping our neighbors to be safe.”
John Harper, a county resident, said Northam shouldn’t be allowed to make “unjust rules” as he deems necessary and feels he has gone too far.
“I’m like a lot of people in the county. I want to be left alone and live my life,” Harper said. “…The governor has gone too far. This is uncalled for. No government official has the right to limit gatherings in my own home. The First Amendment right to assemble matters to me.”
Vance Wilkins, chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee and former state delegate representing the county, said the governor having too much power and making decisions that are putting people out of business is akin to a “dictator.”
“One person doesn’t know it all,” Wilkins said in lobbying for the push to bring checks on that authority.
Don Glasser, a county resident, stood feet away from the microphone because the person who spoke before him wasn’t wearing a facial covering. “Do I have a right to endanger my neighbors to show just how free I am?” he asked the board.
Some speakers said they feel the matter is about public health and not the First Amendment. Others said their rights should not be diminished during a pandemic.
“Our freedoms do not end when someone else’s fear begins,” Amber Lyssy, of Amherst, said.
Melodie Fletcher, of Madison Heights, said masks and social distancing hasn’t been fully successful in halting COVID-19 because many are not using those measures.
“If I’m dead, my freedom doesn’t matter,” Fletcher said.
She encouraged the board to reach out individually to lawmakers rather than taking a position as an elected body on the matter since she doesn’t believe supervisors speak for a majority of the county on the matter.
Dawn Justice, of Amherst, said restrictions are not limited to COVID-19 and could be about anything in the future.
“We must stand for everyone’s ability to assemble peacefully, express their opinions without fear of repercussions and shop,” Justice said.
Teresa Ray, a county resident, said the state’s infringement on resident’s First Amendment rights has traumatized many and big box stores are not as negatively affected by the restrictions as locally owned businesses are.
“Why are they thriving with no fear of operating while our small businesses are harassed and excessively penalized financially?” Ray said. “… I personally believe that they are conditioning us for future restrictions under the guise of this virus.”
Gary Anderson, pastor of Central Baptist Church in Lowesville, said he has left social distancing and mask-wearing decisions up to churchgoers out of respect for their personal freedoms.
Amherst resident Tony Robertson noted the virus’ strong surge over the past month. The county’s positive case number as of Jan. 26 was 2,284 with 56 hospitalizations and 10 deaths related to the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
“If you pass this resolution you are inviting this virus into our community,” Robertson said to supervisors.
Gloria Witt, president of the Amherst NAACP branch, said she believes the governor’s orders and what they actually say have been misinterpreted by many.
“You cannot compare [an] emergency power tornado situation to a pandemic. I wish we could put it in the bag in 90 days,” Witt said.
Supervisor David Pugh said he’s changed some of his habits, such as not getting haircuts or eating out, because of the virus. He supports mask wearing and abiding by the measures but also feels residents have the right to assemble.
“We need to stop all the hate you see everywhere,” Pugh said, referring to the national mood. “… I just hope we can come together because things are headed in the wrong direction and we need to change.”