Amherst return-to-school plan unveiled

The roadmap to a return to school in the most unusual of circumstances was laid out before the Amherst County School Board during its July 9 meeting.

Amherst County Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold presented the plan to get schools restarted in the era of COVID-19 with many challenges and changes from the normal flow of operations. A task force of more than 70 people recently worked on the document Arnold said strives to best meet the Amherst community’s concerns. About 400 residents voiced feedback at a virtual town hall in early June and a survey also recently was sent to families, which Arnold said drew about a 70% response.

“We feel this document is a reflection of what we’ve heard,” Arnold said.

Arnold said 18% of parents and students said they prefer distance learning and not coming back to school, 38% favor returning to normal operations and the rest lean toward a hybrid model. With the many diverse feelings about the coronavirus pandemic, he said school officials tried to focus on common beliefs among everyone, including having the safety and well-being of students and staff as a top priority; school filling the role as the best place for students to learn while keeping options for online learning available; and following health and safety guidelines laid out to mitigate the risks.

The goal is to reduce those risks as much as possible while still providing in-person learning opportunities, Arnold said. Mitigation strategies include 6 feet of social distancing at all times, requiring face coverings for staff and highly encouraging them as the “next line of defense” for students when the 6-foot rule can’t be adhered to, asking parents to screen children at home before the start of school and implementing hand-washing and sanitizing stations in each class and common areas.