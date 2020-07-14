Amherst return-to-school plan unveiled

The roadmap to a return to school in the most unusual of circumstances was laid out before the Amherst County School Board during its July 9 meeting.
Amherst County Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold presented the plan to get schools restarted in the era of COVID-19 with many challenges and changes from the normal flow of operations. A task force of more than 70 people recently worked on the document Arnold said strives to best meet the Amherst community’s concerns. About 400 residents voiced feedback at a virtual town hall in early June and a survey also recently was sent to families, which Arnold said drew about a 70% response.
“We feel this document is a reflection of what we’ve heard,” Arnold said.
Arnold said 18% of parents and students said they prefer distance learning and not coming back to school, 38% favor returning to normal operations and the rest lean toward a hybrid model. With the many diverse feelings about the coronavirus pandemic, he said school officials tried to focus on common beliefs among everyone, including having the safety and well-being of students and staff as a top priority; school filling the role as the best place for students to learn while keeping options for online learning available; and following health and safety guidelines laid out to mitigate the risks.
The goal is to reduce those risks as much as possible while still providing in-person learning opportunities, Arnold said. Mitigation strategies include 6 feet of social distancing at all times, requiring face coverings for staff and highly encouraging them as the “next line of defense” for students when the 6-foot rule can’t be adhered to, asking parents to screen children at home before the start of school and implementing hand-washing and sanitizing stations in each class and common areas.
Assistant Superintendent William Wells said with desks spaced six feet apart the division can fit 12 to 14 desks in classrooms.
Arnold said in the past four months he feels the school system has been innovative in responding to the crisis. “I hope that plays forward for our community to realize we will continue to meet those needs and rise to the occasion,” he said.
Elementary schoolIn terms of scheduling, the plan for kindergarten through fifth-grade students in the division’s six elementary schools is to have them in school Mondays through Thursdays in two groups.
Group A would go to school 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and have a “hybrid” setup from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. that involves tutoring, technical assistance, recess and physical education in more spread-out areas such as gyms, cafeterias, libraries and art rooms. This group would break for lunch at 11 a.m. and enter the instructional homeroom time from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Group B would start the day at 9 a.m. and leave at 3 p.m., starting first with the homeroom instructional time, breaking for lunch at 11:30 a.m. and starting the hybrid system at noon through 3 p.m. Fridays would be off days, during which staff members would conduct deeper cleaning of the schools, Arnold said.
“In the end, getting four days is pretty good,” he said.
Director of Academics Dana Norman said the division had 293 kindergarten students enrolledwhen schools were closed in mid-March because of the pandemic. The current enrollment as of July 9 is 296 students and more usually flow in just before the start of school, she said.
“Our elementary school principals are very excited they’re going to have more kids,” Norman said of the enrollment uptick.
Middle and high schoolThe school day would run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Group A would be in school Mondays and Wednesdays while Group B would engage in distance learning from home those days. Group B would be in school Tuesdays and Thursdays while Group A stays home.
In the fourth week of school, vulnerable students who need remediation, enrichment and career and technical education requirements would have half days in school and at home through distance learning.
Arnold said schools would move away from seven- period days and have a block schedule, making classes twice as long as normal.
TransportationBus runs would go from four — twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon under normal conditions — to six runs per day, three in the morning and three in the afternoon. Students may be as close as 3 feet on buses as long as they wear face coverings and will sit one person per seat. While not required in school, face coverings for students are required on buses, according to Arnold. School officials expect car ridership to go up and are bracing for higher transportation costs.
Nutrition, technology and extra-curricular activitiesStudents will eat in smaller, socially distanced and designated areas. Food will be served in disposable, covered containers and online prepayment services are highly encouraged. Students can take food home for days they won’t be in school and the division is taking steps to ensure the meals are properly preserved for bus trips.
Chromebooks will be available for all students and two platforms, Virtual Virginia and Google Classroom, are in place for core classes and electives. About 35% of families and students have indicated they do not have reliable high-speed internet access and the division is working on getting it available to all students while measures such as mobile hot spots and access through WiFi on school grounds are in place.
In sports and other extra-curricular activities, the division awaits a decision from the Virginia High School League in mid-July on how athletics will proceed. Students must comply with social distancing guidelines.
“The last thing we want is a bunch of kids not following the mitigation plans we have in place,” Arnold said.
He told the board he believes competitions may not be held right away but the division still wants to keep students engaged in activities to the extent they can be safely held.
For activities, Wells said students must maintain 10 feet of social distancing and cannot share athletic equipment.
Moving forwardArnold said child care is an area that drew the most concern from residents and private providers, churches, organizations and agencies are helping fill that need. “We’re trying to find as many assets and options as possible so parents will have a choice,” Arnold said. “The options will be available to our parents for child care.”
The division will have online learning available for those families who don’t wish for their children to come back until a vaccine for the virus is available, Arnold said.
“We understand we are not going to make anybody 100% happy with this plan,” he said.
The board will further review and discuss the plan during a July 20 retreat session. Arnold also plans to conduct a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. July 15 for elementary school students and families and 7 p.m. July 16 for middle and high schools.
“Every school is going to man this differently,” Norman said.
Arnold said the division will take appropriate steps to protect its 700 employees working during a crisis and more hires could be necessary.
“We do feel like we’re going to need more people,” Arnold said.
The board is expected to further discuss the plan’s effect on costs during is July 20 meeting and Arnold said more dialogue with state and federal lawmakers on funding education in such conditions is warranted.
“If the expectation is we go back to school, there’s a cost to that greater than the past,” Arnold told the board.
Board member David Cassise said the work is tough and uncharted territory. “Every school division is going to be different. For what it is, I like the overall direction we’re going in,” Cassise said, adding: “The more we can get kids monitored in a safe environment, the better it’s going to be.”
Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said the division is trying to educate children “the best way we can, the safest way we can and the quickest way we can” and encouraged the community to stay involved in the process.
“We need everybody on board to make this thing happen,” Liggon said.
