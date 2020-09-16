Amherst school board addresses public feedback on proposed nondiscrimination policy

As the Amherst County School Board reviews a new policy centered on nondiscrimination and harassment, school officials released a statement Sept. 11 that addressed what they described as “false information” passed throughout the community regarding the language in several of those proposed measures.

The policy language as proposed adds “sexual orientation, gender identity, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, status such as a veteran” as among students and employees who are not to be discriminated against.

During a public comments period of the Sept. 10 Amherst County School Board meeting, several residents voiced opposition to opening up bathrooms and locker rooms to anyone who identifies as transgender.

The division released a statement the following day that read: “Nowhere in these policies does it address anything about the use of locker rooms, restrooms, etc.” In a phone interview following the meeting, Superintendent Rob Arnold said the more “inclusive” language reflects recent state law and is about equal educational opportunities for all regardless of sexual orientation, creed or gender identity.

“It is strictly about nondiscrimination and harassment,” Arnold said. “The policy doesn’t have anything to do with our current practices inside the buildings.”

The language also applies to the disabled community, he said. Board member John Grieser said misinformation from a social media post prior to the board’s meeting spread “like wildfire.”