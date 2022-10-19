Amherst school board grants easement for Madison Heights development

Amherst County Public Schools officials approved an easement agreement with a developer of a Madison Heights residential and commercial neighborhood in the works near Monelison Middle School that gives egress and ingress onto Trojan Road.

The easement between the board and Rowan Holdings, LLC will allow the Madison Heights Town Centre development to access Trojan Road by connecting to it. According to the easement the Amherst County School Board approved unanimously on Oct. 13, a new southbound lane of traffic will widen Trojan Road from Daniels Drive to the newly constructed portion of the road, as well as a new sidewalk.

Monelison Middle School is located on Trojan Road, which intersects with Daniels Drive directly on U.S. 29 in Madison Heights. The development is located more than a mile south of Daniels Drive.

Sam Patel, developer of the mixed-use project given zoning clearance by county officials in recent months, said it will include 100 single-family homes, 250 patio homes, 250 townhomes and 450 apartments on about 180 acres of property on U.S. 29 Business just south of Temple Baptist Church.

With the easement approval, a local church that currently meets at Monelison Middle School plans to build a new church facility in a portion of the development close to the school. The easement is needed for the church’s construction plans to move forward, Patel has said.

Patel has said the plan is to create a turning lane that will connect the road into the development, which will be built in phases over the next five to seven years.

Trent Warner, a Hurt & Proffitt engineer on the project, said the new road will provided another road for the school in case of emergencies.

“It’s actually a win for the school,” Warner said.

ACPS Superintendent William Wells said the school system routes buses down Woodys Lake Road and Trojan Drive rather than Daniels Drive directly off U.S. 29 Business.

“We don’t use Daniels Drive for any of our transportation just because that intersection of U.S. 29 is not safe for our buses,” Wells said. “We encourage our parents to do the same...”

The new development also is expected to be an enrollment boost for county schools when built out, particularly for Monelison, Amelon Elementary School and Madison Heights Elementary School.

School officials said they are hopeful the easement measure will improve traffic issues around the school.

“I believe in the long term it looks to me like it will benefit Daniels Drive quite a bit,” District 2 board member Dawn Justice said of the easement. “I support that flexibility being added in there.”

Vice Chair Chris Terry said from the drawings and information he has received it appears traffic issues will be eased some on Daniels Drive, particularly.

“I hope that’s the case,” Terry said.

In other news: The board unanimously approved a benefit measure that allows ACPS employees to be granted up to five days of paid emergency sick leave during the current school year if placed on quarantine because of testing positive for COVID-19. Jim Gallagher, chief human resources officer, said there have been just more than 40 employees out because of COVID at one point during the school year, which is down from this time last year.

“We need to support our teachers,” Ginger Burg, an at-large board member, said while motioning for the measure’s approval.