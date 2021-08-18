Amherst School Board greets new student representatives

The Amherst County School Board welcomed its two new student representatives, Cyanna Cabell and Peter Garrison, on Aug. 12.
Cyanna and Peter, both students at Amherst County High School, fulfill a role held in Amherst County Public Schools for years of having students take part in school board meetings and give perspectives and insight from students.
Cyanna said she has been in Amherst schools all her life and previously attended Amelon Elementary and Monelison Middle schools. She said she enjoys sports and has a goal this year of branching out and interacting with more students beyond athletics.
“My goal is to mix and include everyone. I feel like we as high school students and people in general, we are divided by so much,” Cyanna said of breaking down barriers.
Peter attends the Central Virginia Governor’s School in the morning and said his focus is on enhancing communication skills and advocating for increasing STEM opportunities in all schools
“We need more opportunities to experiment, to find out what they like and what they want to do,” Peter said. “They are somewhat limited in their scope. It would greatly help every student move forward in life.”
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said he has been told one of Peter’s favorite activities is watching school board meetings at home.
“He needs to be here,” Arnold said. “We are really excited. They both are going to bring a lot to the table.”
School board members welcomed Cyanna and Peter and said they look forward to working with them this school year. A few board members also complimented Cyanna for her comments.
“... It’s so important to be inclusive and bring everyone together, especially in the times we are dealing with,” board member Amanda Wright said.
Vice Chair Abby Thompson said of Cyanna working to befriend more people outside her circle, “You have just hit the nail on the head. That’s going to be my motto for the year. We as adults have a lot to learn from you.”