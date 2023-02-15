The Amherst County School Board held a moment of silence during its Feb. 9 meeting in memory of a student who recently died in the Rockfish River in Nelson County.

Virginia State Police said one of four confirmed dead after a vehicle was found submerged in the river in December was identified as Myson Sylvestre, 18, of Arrington. Sylvestre was a 12th-grade student at Amherst County High School, according to Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells.

On Dec. 27, police were alerted to the vehicle in the Rockfish River, near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Schuyler. Police have said it appears the driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner attempted to cross the Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane, but the SUV was swept away by the strong current. The crossing is on private property.

Authorities already recovered the body of Pharoah Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, inside the vehicle; the bodies of Christopher Doss, 17, of Arrington, and Jasiah Davis, 11, of Arrington, were located on the riverbank.

Doss was an 11th-grade student at Amherst County High School and Davis was a sixth grader at Amherst Middle School. Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of three of the passengers, while the fourth passenger was a friend, police have said.

Amherst school board members remarked on the tragedy during its Feb. 9 meeting.

“To lose a child, to lose a friend, especially who we lost so unexpectedly, so our hearts are broken for everyone in the community,” Chris Terry, the board’s chair, said.

“It’s a sad situation and my thoughts go out to the staff and the community as we heal from that,” board member John Grieser said.

Also during the meeting, the board marked the recent hiring of Chris Moore, the high school’s new football coach who is returning to lead the program he played for in the early 2000s.

Moore greeted school board members and said it is a joy and honor to be with ACPS. He said he is appreciative of the opportunity.

“I’m truly humbled and honored not only to serve Amherst County as its football coach but also to join the dynamic family of Amherst County Public Schools,” Moore said. “I look forward to serving you for years to come.”

Terry said the division is looking forward to a good football season. Grieser also expressed optimism for the new era of Lancer football under Moore.

“Friday night lights in Amherst, you were part of it and now you get to lead it and that’s exciting,” Grieser said.

In other news, ACPS Supervisor of Maintenance and Operations Gary Roakes said the division anticipates a bid package going out in upcoming weeks on a major construction and renovation project at the high school. A new auditorium and renovated dining and classroom space is anticipated to break ground in June or July, Roakes told the board.

The division also is nearing demolition of a building that was formerly a home adjacent off Lancer Lance near the baseball field, which will become part of an additional parking lot.

Terry said he is looking forward to construction and the new auditorium is decades overdue.

“That’s another thing that will help unite the community, having a big place where people can come together,” Terry said. “All groups can use that and that’s what it’s for.”