Amherst School Board honors life of former school official

The Amherst County School Board signed off on a resolution of respect for the life of one of its own, the late Alan Bumgarner, who died Sept. 1.
"We are today comforted in the knowledge that Mr. Alan Bumgarner lived a full life in service of others for the sake of not only his family, but for the students and community of Amherst County that he served throughout his service as a Amherst County Board Member," the resolution said.
Bumgarner was appointed to the District 3 seat on Aug. 12, 2014 and served in the role until June 30, 2016.
"...Throughout his service to the Board, Mr. Bumgarner contributed to the Amherst County community by being a representative and advocate for students," the resolution states.
Bumgarner, 63, was also a youth sports coordinator for Amherst County’s recreation and parks department.
Amherst County School Board representative John Grieser said in a previous interview Bumgarner was a close friend who is greatly missed.
“I can’t say enough good about him,” Grieser said of the late Madison Heights residents. “He was one of the male role models that I can’t thank enough for influencing my life. He taught me a lot about recognizing that there is always a different perspective and to respect that."