Amherst school board OKs back-to-school plan

A plan to get students into Amherst County Public Schools for the time in five months amid the gauntlet of challenges from COVID-19 received the county school board’s approval Monday.
The board took an in-depth look at how the plan to resume school on Aug. 26 affects operations, academics, human resources, technology, finances and social and emotional learning among students, most of whom will enter a much different school environment than they recall when schools across the state were shuttered March 13 because of the global pandemic.
After developing a plan in recent weeks with input from more than 70 educators and community stakeholders and conducting virtual town halls and surveys with county residents, the division is proceeding with a hybrid plan that brings students into secondary schools while also keeping them at home some days with distance learning. Families that don’t wish to send their children back have the option of complete virtual schooling.
Elementary schools will have students broken up into two groups on staggered schedules that include block class time with an instructor, lunch and a hybrid time of physical education, recess and other types of activities in larger spread out areas. Those six schools would operate as such Monday through Thursday and have Fridays off.
The high school and the two middle schools would have two groups of students that split two days in school and two days in distance learning at home Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, about four weeks into the new school year, schools would open for shorter days for students who need the in-person time.
About 50 division employees will have access to day care services for their children at schools in early morning hours and afternoons starting Aug. 3, according to school officials.
During a July 20 board retreat, division administrators said planning has been done to make sure educators’ needs are met during a complicated, stressful time. Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said the board wants schools’ staff to feel comfortable expressing any concerns.
“Don’t feel it’s a sign of weakness to have that telephone call,” Liggon said.
Assistant Superintendent William Wells said parents’ help is vital for making sure students are properly screened for coronavirus symptoms before they board a bus or enter a school, explaining doing such screening at the school entrance would take several hours and can’t be done. Each bus will have a box of disposable face masks and students will have to wear them on buses since a 6-foot social distancing rule can’t be adhered to on bus trips.
If a student comes without a mask or refuses to wear one, they won’t be denied transportation to school but administrators would address it.
“If they can’t comply with what they’re asked to do, their parents can bring them to school. It’s that simple,” Wells said. “From a safety standpoint, they have to wear a mask [on buses].”
In schools educators will wear them when the 6-foot rule can’t be followed and they will be highly encouraged, though not required, for students and physical touch also will be prohibited, according to the plan.
While the county has experienced no COVID-19-related deaths, numbers of cases stood at 60 as of July 20, up 8 from the previous day. “Our numbers are going up,” Wells said, adding the division believes seven recent cases are from a single family.
Visitors to schools will have to check in at the office and will be asked to wear masks while picking up or dropping off their children, Wells said. “They can’t go down the hallways and walk around,” he added.
Masks will be treated like the dress code in that no offensive or political statements are allowed, according to Wells. Students also will be limited to three in a restroom at a time to comply with guidelines, he said.
If an employee or student tests positive for COVID-19, Wells said schools or classes could be temporarily shut down and the Virginia Department of Health will come in for assessment and guide such decisions on a case-by-case basis. Superintendent Rob Arnold said he has asked VDH to expedite testing in such cases so there is not too much of a wait time for schools, noting school officials don’t want the public to panic without having correct, reliable and properly sourced information.
“The thing that scares me the most is the week in between those tests,” he said of chaos that could result if not addressed quickly.
Wells said not more than 50 students will be allowed at a time for recess, including outdoors, and the 6-foot rule must be maintained. Students in sporting activities also must maintain 10 feet of distance.
“I’m still trying to figure out what that looks like,” Thompson said.
“A lot of running and passing,” Arnold said.
While the traditional fall sports season could get pushed back to later in the year, Arnold said coaches would still engage with athletes and keep players active even if competitions aren’t held.
A few principals thanked the board for recently delaying the start of the school year by two weeks to give them more time to get ready. “I can’t tell you how much of a breath of fresh air that was because it gives us more time to prepare,” Central Elementary School Principal Derek Adam said.
The board also reviewed the upcoming school year calendar and making sure as much educational time is put in under the unusual circumstances as possible while honoring timing conditions of teachers’ contracts.
“You’re so restricted now, you wouldn’t want to lose days,” board member John Grieser said.
School officials said planning is place for distance learning if the state goes back into a Phase 2 or Phase 1 and schools are shuttered once again.
Board members described the plan as transparent, well-delivered and understandable. “I have a lot of confidence in this team,” board member Amanda Wright said.
“What we’re doing,” board member Christopher Terry said, “is going to match our county to the best of our ability.”
Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.