Amherst school board OKs back-to-school plan

A plan to get students into Amherst County Public Schools for the time in five months amid the gauntlet of challenges from COVID-19 received the county school board’s approval Monday.

The board took an in-depth look at how the plan to resume school on Aug. 26 affects operations, academics, human resources, technology, finances and social and emotional learning among students, most of whom will enter a much different school environment than they recall when schools across the state were shuttered March 13 because of the global pandemic.

After developing a plan in recent weeks with input from more than 70 educators and community stakeholders and conducting virtual town halls and surveys with county residents, the division is proceeding with a hybrid plan that brings students into secondary schools while also keeping them at home some days with distance learning. Families that don’t wish to send their children back have the option of complete virtual schooling.

Elementary schools will have students broken up into two groups on staggered schedules that include block class time with an instructor, lunch and a hybrid time of physical education, recess and other types of activities in larger spread out areas. Those six schools would operate as such Monday through Thursday and have Fridays off.

The high school and the two middle schools would have two groups of students that split two days in school and two days in distance learning at home Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, about four weeks into the new school year, schools would open for shorter days for students who need the in-person time.