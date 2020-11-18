Amherst school board OKs capital improvement plan, eyes immediate work at two schools

School officials have regularly voiced support for a new auditorium, a project they have described as much needed, long overdue and a feature that will benefit the Amherst community.

Other improvements targeted at the high school in upcoming years include replacing windows and exterior doors, Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades at Lancer Stadium and an athletic fieldhouse adjacent to the baseball field.

“This is a working document and may be amended by the [school board] at any time,” Assistant Superintendent William Wells said.

Vice Chair Abby Thompson said she likes the auditorium and dining area addition at the high school but she supports moving the time frame beyond the 2022-23 year to allow more time for review and consideration of the school’s overall needs, including career and technical education.

“If we’re going to do it we may as well do it right,” Thompson said of a potential addition to the high school.

In addition to the schools, the plan includes a roof replacement and addition to the division’s bus garage, a line item estimated to cost $805,000 to $966,000 and slated for the 2029-30 school year, though Wells recently has said it may be recommended for construction sooner.