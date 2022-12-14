Amherst school board OKs policy on parental notification, opt-in for sexually explicit content

A new policy of notifying parents of any sexually explicit material in Amherst County Public Schools’ curriculum received the county school board’s approval Dec. 8 with a measure that students must have a parent “opt in” to such content.

The board voted 5-0 to approve the new policy after an appointed committee met six times in recent months to recommend action on the matter. Local school boards, by state law, were directed to have policies in place by Jan. 1 ensuring schools notify parents of sexually explicit content, permit parents to review such content and offer alternative material at the request of a parent.

The Virginia Department of Education published model policies over the summer intended to guide local school board decisions. The committee’s recommendation was to approve a policy model by the Virginia School Board Association but the board felt the opt-in language was needed to give parents more of a say in what their children are learning.

ACPS Assistant Superintendent Dana Norman said parents can review instructional materials, including textbooks or any materials a teacher uses in the classroom, in person in schools or online on the division’s website as long as there are not copyright issues involved.

Board member Ginger Burg asked during the Dec. 8 meeting why sexually explicit content of any kind would be allowed in the curriculum.

ACPS Superintendent William Wells told Burg some of the division’s Advanced Placement classes may have material that “may be up to interpretation” based on definitions of sexually explicit content in the state code.

“There may be materials that may fall into that category,” Wells said. “Some of the classics may fall into that category.”

Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, said the policy, as initially presented, gave her some concern.

“One of the things that I feel, and I think a lot of our citizens feel and parents feel, is that our school system... needs to be providing wholesome, edifying and age-appropriate materials,” Thompson said. “One of the concerns I have is that this policy doesn’t set that standard. I just feel our intent is missing from this.”

Thompson also said she felt the policy as presented didn’t properly address non-instructional materials.

“So I don’t see that accountability in this,” Thompson said

Thompson said the “opt-in” measure is needed so parents don’t find out after the fact that their children, as students, participated in a course with sexually explicit content. The 30-day notice making parents aware such content is coming and the opt-in language would prevent that scenario.

“My personal opinion is that I think the parents need to be the ones who say, ‘My students will be in these lessons,’ if that were to come,” Thompson said.

Thompson she thinks the initial policy is the minimum based on the directions from Gov. Glenn Youngkin on the matter as well as the VSBA.

“It’s just a very generic policy, but nothing prohibits us as a board from going above and beyond this,” Thompson said.

Students not opted in by their parents will receive alternate instructional materials, based on the new approved policy, Wells said.

“I’m definitely with the opt-in for notification and for parents to choose to take their child’s education down that path if they see fit,” board member Eric Orasi said. “I know some parents are perfectly capable of educating their children in certain subjects and they should have that option to be aware of it and have to opt in to it if they choose not to educate their child as they see fit. And that will bring out some accountability in that aspect.”

Burg said she also is in agreement with the opt-in language.

“In no way do I want that to reflect on my confidence in our teachers and our staff,” Burg said.

Burg said she personally has heard from parents upset about not knowing materials in the schools would be presented.

“And I think it would be a service to more of our parents if they actually knew that this lesson was coming up and they would have to agree to have their child be taught that material,” Burg said.

Board members Dawn Justice and John Grieser were absent from the vote to approve the new policy. Justice has spoken publicly at a recent meeting about her support for an opt-in option for parents she believes is needed.

The policy includes language that instructional materials shall not be designated as sexually explicit based solely on the sexual orientation of character in the literature or content being learned.

Vice Chair Chris Terry encouraged parents to stay on top of their children’s education and opting in or not.

“I believe we can make this work,” Terry said.

Orasi spoke in favor of more parental involvement and complimented the division’s transparency in making instructional materials available.

“It’s not just one person controlling things here,” Orasi said. “It’s us, it’s we — it’s the community. We’re all in this together and we’re going to continue to move forward.”