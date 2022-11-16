Amherst School Board receives first read on policy addressing sexually explicit materials

A first read of a proposed new policy on sexually explicit material in Amherst County Public Schools was presented to the county school board on Nov. 10.

Craig Maddox, supervisor of career and technical education, gave a report from a recently formed committee reviewing the proposed policy that must be in place by Jan. 1 to comply with state code.

“The library media specialists have already met and we have begun revising our current procedures to reflect changes needed to comply with the new policy,” Maddox, who serves on the committee, said to the board. “I’d like for the library media specialists to continue to work on a rough draft to bring it back for a recommendation.”

ACPS Superintendent William Wells said the committee at this time is set to recommend going with a model Virginia School Board Association policy because it meets the state code requirements.

“We are creating regulations on how are we going to do things,” Wells told the board.

The draft policy ensures parents are notified about any instructional materials that include sexually explicit content and are provided a list of definitions.

Amherst County School Board member Dawn Justice referred to the VSBA policy as the “minimal” requirements.

“So we can add to it and raise the bar,” Justice said. “One of things I don’t see in here is an opt-in for parents. When it comes to sexually explicit materials... from my view, I would urge the board to consider making certain that our parents opt into this and don’t accidentally discover it because they didn’t read the notifications well.”

Justice has said she believes parental involvement in this particular issue is crucial.

“Policy is where we set the goal and if we don’t stipulate those things to be included in our policy, there is no accountability for the regulation,” Justice said.

Maddox said when the committee next meets it can address some of those concerns and he hopes the regulations being developed covers them.

Wells said any time a student checks out a book with such content it would be flagged for parents.

The draft policy outlines procedures that include a process for identifying instructional materials with sexually explicit content and lays out a process where parents are informed of their right to review such instructional materials. It allows parents the right to have their child use, upon request, in a non-punitive manner, instructional materials that do not include such content, as well as a process by which parents may change their decision with respect to the use of alternative instructional materials by providing written notice.

Wells said the draft policy will come back for review during the board’s Dec. 8 meeting.