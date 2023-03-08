Amherst County Public Schools officials are bracing for the first fiscal year since the COVID-19 pandemic without a “hold harmless” provision from the state that protected against a drop in state funding from student enrollment.

The division’s proposed $63.9 million budget that begins July 1 is built around a projected enrollment of 3,751 students, a conservative figure based on the governor’s state budget that ACPS Superintendent William Wells said is a worst-case scenario. If more students come through the schools’ doors in the 2023-24 school year, as ACPS officials project, more state funding would come along as well.

The Amherst County School Board reviewed the budget plan, which includes a 7% pay increase for school employees, during a March 2 retreat meeting. Wells plans to ask for $16.4 million in local funding from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, a $2.5 million increase above the $13.9 million that supervisors have allocated for the past five fiscal years.

The 7% pay raise is the highest mark for compensation raises since 2016-17, the last school year in which ACPS employees didn’t get a raise. Schools staff received a 2% raise in 2017-18; then in subsequent years received pay increases of 1%, 5%, 1.5%, 4%, and then a 6.5% raise in the current school year, according to data given to the board at the March 2 meeting.

The board also at that time reviewed trends on the pool of applications in positions described as hard to fill over the past eight years. Those positions included elementary and special education teachers, and at the middle and high school levels, math, English and science.

The applicant pool in those fields stood at 247 candidates in the 2015-16 school year and dropped consistently in following years to an eight-year low mark of 70 in 2019-20, climbing back to just more than 100 in each of the following two years. The second-lowest mark in the eight-year span was 85 in the current school year, the numbers show.

Jim Gallagher, chief human resources officer, said only a single qualified candidate for middle/high school math in the current school year was an “incredibly shocking” low number.

“This trend is really worrisome in the secondary level,” Gallagher said of the shortage of qualified applicants. “The trend continues and we need to continue to promote ourselves and have effective recruiting efforts and to incentivize positions through grants when possible in critical shortage areas and continue to make sure our salary scales are competitive.”

Wells said with the supply chain of prospective workers so low, ACPS leaders are emphasizing ways beyond salary to make the division a place where workers want to stay for extended periods.

“I’d rather hire somebody and keep them here a long time than to have to replace them every three years,” Wells said of the goal of retaining quality employees.

Gallagher said the compensation increases matter, without question, and ACPS pitches the community and family atmosphere it strives for in reaching out to applicants. The division needs to make sure it remains regionally competitive for attracting employees, he said.

“Across the board there’s been a reduction in individuals who are available to qualify to take positions, which makes it even more challenging and competitive to secure individuals,” Gallagher told the board.

Gallagher said the division also needs to step up efforts and make sure incentives are in place for attracting more bus drivers. School officials also during the discussion noted the importance of positive “word of mouth” recruitment efforts and making sure all roles in the division are appreciated and viewed as vital to its mission statement of reaching every child every day.

Chris Terry, the board’s chair, spoke of custodians who interact with students in a friendly manner as an example.

“That’s a positivity you can’t replace,” Terry said. “They don’t have to do that, but they do.”

In reviewing enrollment projections for 2023-24, ACPS officials are projecting to draw nearly 50 more kids than budgeted for, figures show.

The board also during the retreat reviewed student-to-teacher ratios in the nine public schools’ classrooms, bus needs and projects in facilities maintenance and transportation, as well as capital improvements.

A breakdown of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act funding also was looked at with $4.2 million slated for spending in the 2023-24 school year. Of that total, $3.2 million is set to go toward design and construction of an expansion and renovation project at Amherst County High School that is planned to kick off this summer.

Just more than $570,000 in salaries for a handful of positions also is part of the CARES spending.

Staff changes proposed for the 2023-24 school year include adding two English language instructors, shifting a health assistant and computer technician from CARES funding to the operational side of the budget and moving a vacant part-time custodial position to full time.

One area of concern for school officials is behavioral health. Day treatment services for students are highly unlikely for the upcoming school year, according to staff comments given to the board. Wells said if any additional state funding comes in, the division should look at ways to support mental health aspects of education.

Board member Abby Thompson agreed behavioral health is a major area and the board should consider anything it can do within its financial capacity.

“It affects every aspect of what we do,” board member Abby Thompson.

ACPS administration is looking into funding sources such as grants in that area, according to staff.

“I think it’s huge,” board member Priscilla Liggon said of social and emotional learning needs.

A public hearing will be held on the draft budget during the board’s meeting at at 6 p.m. March 9 in the school administration meeting room, 153 Washington St. in Amherst.

In other news:

Wells said the division is working on a survey to give ACPS staff and community members for feedback on the opt-in process for sexually explicit content in schools, a topic that has garnered criticism from division employees who have said they feel it is unnecessary and politically driven.

The opt-in policy is a measure that allows parents to sign paperwork to opt their children in to lessons involving such content. Some ACPS staff have publicly told the board they feel an opt-out measure is easier for staff.

The board is expected to discuss the survey at its March 9 meeting. A few board members said they feel a definition of sexually explicit content is needed if the survey moves forward.

“We need it; the public needs it; the teachers need it,” board member Abby Thompson said of a definition and clarity in the survey correspondence. “We need the clarification before we gauge the entire community. If not, we’re going to have a confused community.”