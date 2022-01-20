Amherst school board to hold special meeting on mask mandate, is conducting survey on topic

In response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's recent executive order to make face masks optional for students in public school buildings, the Amherst County School Board has scheduled a special called meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, to discuss the matter.

The division is holding a survey to allow public feedback on the matter ahead of the meeting and public comments also will be conducted during the special called meeting. Individual responses to the survey are confidential, according to the Amherst County Public Schools' Facebook page.

Responses to the survey will be taken through 5 p.m. Jan. 25. To access the survey, visit the Amherst County Public Schools' website at www. amherst.k12.va.us or the division's official Facebook page.

Amherst County School Board members voted in late July 2021, several weeks before the start of the current school year, to make face masks optional for families as long as a threshold of COVID-19 cases wasn't triggered at a certain point. That decision was undone by an executive order from former Gov. Ralph Northam requiring masks shortly before the start of the school year.

Masks still will be required for students on school buses regardless of Youngkin's order, because that rule comes from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Current mitigation measures, including required mask-wearing, remain in effect pending a decision by the board on Jan. 27, according to the notice on the division's website and social media page.

