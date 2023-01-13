Amherst School Boards OKs 2023-24 school calendar, chooses new chair

The Amherst County School Board approved a calendar for the county school division’s 2023-24 school year that begins July 1.

Jim Gallagher, chief human resources officer for Amherst County Public Schools, told the board on Jan. 12 the calendar has received overwhelming responses from division staff.

“Almost every response was positive and affirmative,” Gallagher told the board after multiple surveys for staff input.

Gallagher said one particular sentiment among received was a desire among staff to designate Jan. 2, 2024 as a teacher work day rather than a return from winter break but that move was decided in interest of the last day of school coming at the end of May.

The first day of school is Aug. 16 and the final school day is May 31, which Gallagher said was a strong request among staff.

Also during the Jan. 12 meeting, the board selected Chris Terry as its chair for 2023 and Abby Thompson, who served the chair role in 2022, as the vice chair.

Terry, who has been on the board since January 2020, served as vice chair in 2022.

"I thank the board for putting your trust in me," Terry said.

Just before the moment of silence during the meeting, Superintendent William Wells said the division is mourning the recent deaths of two students in an incident in Nelson County over the winter break.

“We want to keep them and their families and friends in our thoughts and prayers as we move forward," Wells said.

Virginia State Police have released the names of three people found dead on Dec. 27 after an SUV apparently tried to cross the Rockfish River in at a low point but was swept away by the current.

The bodies of Christopher Doss, 17, and Jasiah Davis, 11, both of Arrington, were located on the riverbank, according to police.

Doss was a junior at Amherst County High School and Davis attended Amherst Middle School, Wells has said.

Authorities recovered the body of Pharoah Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, inside the 1997 Toyota 4Runner once it was retrieved from the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Schuyler.

State police were told there were two additional individuals inside the vehicle — an 18-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy. Wells said a high school student among those two is missing and hasn't named that student because state police haven't released yet the identity.

Wells said high school and middle school staff tries to build close relationships with students and many are affected by the tragedy.

Board members addressed the impact the incident has had on the division and expressed condolences for the family.

"That is a deep loss that affects everyone and my heart goes out to teachers and students who have poured your heart and soul into them," board member Dawn Justice said. "I know these situations will draw us closer together as a community.”

"Our hearts are heavy over the tragedy," board member Priscilla Liggon added.

Thompson said she appreciates the counseling support and other measures that were taken to comfort those mourning.

"It is a time of sadness and a time that’s very difficult, a time when we can come together and love one another," Thompson said.

In other news:

Wells said 255 people have signed up for a community dinner the division is holding at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Madison Heights Community Center on Woodys Lake Road. The division has closed registration because of capacity and school officials are much looking forward to an event that is part of the #ShowUpAmherst initiative that emphasizes attendance in school and school-related events, community engagement and relationship-building.

Wells also is holding a "coffee with the superintendent" event for the community from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the school administration office, 153 Washington St. He welcomes anyone to stop by during that period and bring any matters forward.