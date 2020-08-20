Amherst school, business leaders pusing 'do your part, so they can start' message

Amherst County school officials and business leaders are teaming up to spread a message of encourage safety during COVID-19 as a new school year is hopeful to start to Sept. 9.

The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce and school division is challenging residents and businesses through a slogan "do you your part, so they can start."

"We know that the best place for our children to learn is in the classroom. We as a community must come together to ensure they can do that safely," a notice from the chamber reads, along with a photo of local business and school leaders holding up individual signs to make that point.

The campaign also pushes for mitigating the coronavirus pandemic, which as of Aug. 20 has reached to 237 cases in Amherst County with one death and 9 hospitalizations, according to the Virginia Department of Health, to wear a mask, wash hands, practice social distancing and stay home when possible.

People can participate by taking photos of practicing mitigation strategies and tagging the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce and Amherst County Public Schools on Facebook with hashtags #doyourpart and #supportacps and challenging others, including businesses, to do the same.

Superintendent Rob Arnold has publicly urged residents to do all they can to curve COVID-19 numbers of the county, which has been on a steady rise since early July, the month a return to school plan was adopted. The plan uses a hybrid form of in-person school with social distancing and staggered schedules as well as remote learning.