Amherst school officials brace for added expenses in operating during COVID-19

As the Amherst County Public Schools division prepares to launch a new school year in unprecedented circumstances on Aug. 26, the price tag to operate during the novel coronavirus pandemic has gone up.
Superintendent Rob Arnold during a July 14 virtual chat with the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce said the school system of roughly 4,000 students and 700 employees has to order personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, various sanitation products and face coverings.
The division faces $1,354,995 in potential added costs from the combined areas of fuel for more bus runs, personal protection equipment, additional staff for cleaning and classrooms, technology and Internet connectivity, more waste pickup from using styrofoam plates for meals and child care for employees, according to figures presented to the Amherst County School Board Monday.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors could possibly provided $450,000 to $500,000 from its $2.5 million share of federal aid money to offset negative effects of COVID-19 in the area of personal protection equipment with the understanding the schools would help bridge county broadband needs with its $821,580 share of federal relief, Chief Financial Officer Teresa Crouch said at Monday’s school board retreat.
If supervisors took such action the division’s remaining balance could be $904,995; from which various funding sources could offset. Those includes the CARES Act federal money, $795,812 to $870,978 in carryover money from the schools’ 2019-20 fiscal budget that ended June 30 and placing maintenance projects on hold, using unobligated capital improvement money, $250,000 in a fund from the James River Dental Clinic next to Monelison Middle School that Crouch said hasn’t been used and additional textbook money.
Arnold said the division is working on broadband expansion efforts to bridge the gap of 35% of students who can’t access reliable, high-speed Internet. He noted during the virtual chat with the Chamber of Commerce the importance of getting back to school as safely as possible and the need to make sure adult employees also are protected.
“It’s hard to do online learning, especially with younger children,” he said.
During a July 15 virtual town hall outlining the return to school plans, Arnold fielded technical questions and thanked the community for its patience and support.
“I believe because of that we are going to work through these things,” Arnold said. “Coming back to school will not be an easy task … we have a whole community we need to protect when school picks up. If we can get our students in school as safely as possible, we want to do that.”
Schools’ size, staff and layout of facilities will bring differences across the division in carrying out the plan, Arnold said.
Addressing how two groups of students are decided in coming in to schools on two different schedules, he said bus ridership information from surveys factors into those decisions. “Our buses are so critical in how this plan will work,” Arnold said.
Work also will be graded and school officials want grading to reflect what students are learning and how they are growing, he said. A committee has been formed to address grading.
Remote learning will be available for all families who wish to not return their kids to school. Arnold said a grace period is allowed if those families change course and send them to school and asks parents to remain patient. The division will track attendance online for students at home and a mandatory check-in with teachers online or by phone.
“We know work at home is not easy,” Arnold said.
On transportation, he said siblings are allowed to sit next to each other. While a 6-foot social distancing rule is in effect in schools, the bus is a tighter space and a 3-foot rule is in place, which means masks are mandatory on bus trips.
“It will be helpful to us because it will allow us to get more students on the bus,” Arnold said of pairing siblings in seats.
Special needs students will have adequate space on buses and be spread out to adhere to the 6-foot rule, he said.
The division is working with Lit Communities, a company that Arnold said is assessing the county’s broadband capabilities and needs. Broadband expansion to cover all students benefits the county overall, Arnold said.
Jeremy Bryant, the county’s director of community development, said at July 16 meeting of the Amherst County Planning Commission the county is meeting with Central Virginia Electric Cooperative to discuss ways to expand internet service. The county has gaps in rural areas and in the past year has partnered with SCS Broadband, an Arrington company, to use public safety towers for wider coverage without the county spending much money, Bryant said.
“We made great strides with broadband,” Bryant said. “… We have a long way to go. We just need more infrastructure.”
Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!