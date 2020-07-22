Amherst school officials brace for added expenses in operating during COVID-19

As the Amherst County Public Schools division prepares to launch a new school year in unprecedented circumstances on Aug. 26, the price tag to operate during the novel coronavirus pandemic has gone up.

Superintendent Rob Arnold during a July 14 virtual chat with the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce said the school system of roughly 4,000 students and 700 employees has to order personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, various sanitation products and face coverings.

The division faces $1,354,995 in potential added costs from the combined areas of fuel for more bus runs, personal protection equipment, additional staff for cleaning and classrooms, technology and Internet connectivity, more waste pickup from using styrofoam plates for meals and child care for employees, according to figures presented to the Amherst County School Board Monday.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors could possibly provided $450,000 to $500,000 from its $2.5 million share of federal aid money to offset negative effects of COVID-19 in the area of personal protection equipment with the understanding the schools would help bridge county broadband needs with its $821,580 share of federal relief, Chief Financial Officer Teresa Crouch said at Monday’s school board retreat.

If supervisors took such action the division’s remaining balance could be $904,995; from which various funding sources could offset. Those includes the CARES Act federal money, $795,812 to $870,978 in carryover money from the schools’ 2019-20 fiscal budget that ended June 30 and placing maintenance projects on hold, using unobligated capital improvement money, $250,000 in a fund from the James River Dental Clinic next to Monelison Middle School that Crouch said hasn’t been used and additional textbook money.