Amherst school officials discuss making up ground on lost instruction during pandemic

Lost instruction for the average Amherst County Public Schools student during the COVID-19 pandemic equals 56 hours, or 11 school days, according to a report presented to the county’s school board Nov. 10.

ACPS Superintendent William Wells broke down various numbers while speaking on instructional expectations and supports for teachers in efforts to regain academic ground lost during the pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, all county schools were fully accredited in meeting state benchmarks. More than 1,800 students received virtual or remote instruction in 2020-21 and the quality of instruction was greatly affected last year by the many challenges of the pandemic.

“I cannot say we had quality instruction taking place because on any given day we had a third of our students out,” Wells said.

During the 2021-22 school year, ACPS students had 13,751 hours of teaching provided by a substitute teacher, not including the use of any virtual days assigned due to COVID-19 or any time a teacher covered a class for another teacher. On average, a student would have lost 31 hours of instructional time based on the use of substitutes, according to the report.

Wells said how the educators spend instructional time is crucial in making up ground. For example, five minutes used at the beginning of each 50-minute class to take attendance, along with completing housekeeping activities and allowing students to pack up early, would result in hundreds of minutes lost during the school year.

“We need to use time wisely in the classroom,” Wells said.

Dana Norman, assistant superintendent for instruction, addressed the board on recent monitoring of academics in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Education’s Office of School Quality in determining root causes of learning loss and plans underway to improve it.

“We have looked at our data most of the summer, basically, and taken a look and tracked it over the last two years to specifically pinpoint not just groups of students but skills they are missing, that gap they are not getting and where did they miss it,” Norman told the board.

Board member Eric Orasi said the work to get many students to where they should be is a daunting task that gives him concerns.

“We’re in uncharted territory,” Orasi said. “I don’t think we’ve been this far back and we don’t know how long it’s going to take to get there.”

He said educators will need to consider “outside the box” thinking for faster improvements.

Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, said when she first came on the board six years ago there were many challenges to get the schools fully accredited.

“It has worked before,” Thompson said of division-wide efforts to bring up academic achievements. “It will work again.”

Thompson said the division is in unprecedented territory as far as the amount of gaps for the number of students it has.

During the meeting board member Ginger Burg expressed concerns with APCS losing teachers to a neighboring division and asked what is being done to retain them.

“I think what we are trying to do is be incredibly supportive of our teachers that are here understanding the value of those teachers to put things in place, to help recognize their efforts from a financial standpoint,” said Jim Gallagher, chief human resources officer. “We continuously look at ways to recognize and support our teachers. We do our best but if we have grant funds that will allow us to give more bonuses we would look to do that.”

Wells said all division employees are receiving a bonus this upcoming month, $1,000 for full-time workers and $500 for part-time. The division made sure money was available so all employees could get bonuses and not just state-funded Standards of Quality positions. He said he will get creative in looking at pay raise proposals in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget discussions early next year.

Bill Cox, a bus driver who represents the Amherst Bus Drivers Association, thanked the board for raises and bonuses that he said are appreciated in times of high inflation, as well as making air conditioning available on some buses.

“It is extremely gratifying for us to be recognized as an important part of Amherst County schools,” Cox said.

Despite all the challenges ahead, Wells emphasized the priority remains the students first and foremost.

“We do this for the kids,” Wells said. “It’s important for us to remember that when we get sidetracked on everything else that is going on in life and the world…that’s why we do what we do.”

Orasi said Wells and ACPS administrative staff is doing great works that warrants recognition and he is proud to serve on the board at this time.

“It’s amazing how you rallied the troops together,” Orasi said.

Orasi said the division has academic struggles and he knows there is concern about raising the bar.

“I don’t think raising the bar is a bad thing. We will come up to the challenge,” Orasi said, adding: “You’re turning it around, Dr. Wells. I appreciate you for that.”

Thompson said ACPS staff is part of a family and the board appreciates all of them for the work they do and all they give the students. She said no stone is left unturned among division educators in trying to best serve the children.

“Good quality instruction, it does get heavy to carry, but we are doing it for our students, every single one of them,” Thompson said. “I have confidence in the staff. It’s going to take time. But we’ll get there.”

In other news:

Marie Petrone, director of student/family wellness and attendance, said as of Nov. 10 the division only had a single case of COVID-19 since Oct. 25. However, she said, flu has taken off and Central Elementary School recently was hit pretty hard with many students out of school with illness.

“I think this is just beginning with flu,” Petrone said, urging all students with a fever of more than 100 degrees to stay home.