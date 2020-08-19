Amherst school officials push 'common sense' approach to face coverings requirement

While face coverings will be a requirement in Amherst County’s public school buildings and buses this upcoming school year as a tool to combat the spread of COVID-19, division officials are not expecting a rise in discipline-related issues.
Masks have become common in society since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, and concerns among Amherst educators in reopening school Sept. 9 recently led the Amherst County School Board to require them.
Face coverings must adhere to student dress code policy of each school and not include any material deemed inappropriate or disruptive. School administrators are encouraged to keep frequent communication with students and parents about the importance of wearing a mask covering.
“We feel we have a common sense approach with this,” Assistant Superintendent William Wells said during the board’s Aug. 13 meeting.
Board member John Grieser said he doesn’t want student suspensions to arise from the mask rule.
Wells said the central office staff’s goal is to work with teachers on classroom management and having age-appropriate conversations with students and parents on the importance of face coverings as a safety protection.
“The consequence would come when it becomes a defiance issue,” Wells said.
School officials will work with students on finding options if they don’t want to wear masks, including at-home learning and requiring their own transportation to school.
Students with health conditions may not have to wear masks with proper written clearance from medical professionals.
The division has 145,000 disposable masks and one per student would last for 30 days, according to Wells. Cloth masks also have been ordered and students can bring their own as well, Wells said.
Another change this upcoming school year because of COVID-19 is a limit on the amount of students in a restroom at the same time and how they can get water. Instead of water fountains, schools are in the process of installing water bottle filling stations.
“We will be receiving and installing them over the next three weeks,” Wells said in an Aug. 17 email to the New Era-Progress. “We could be at a point where they may not be installed at a school when the students return. If that is the case, the administrators of those specific schools would reach out to their parents about having the students bring water bottles to school.”
The school system also ordered more than 700 cans of disinfectant wipes and has spent $295,000 on personal protective equipment, he said.
“It is important to remember that both students and staff are adjusting to the new guidelines,” Wells wrote in an Aug. 10 memo on face coverings. “Patience, along with continued communication, will be imperative in making our school year successful. At no point should a student be sent out of the classroom immediately for non-compliance in regards to face coverings.”
Educators will provide corrective feedback when necessary and only use discipline procedures when all other options have been exhausted, according to Wells.
Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said discipline is not at the forefront of the mask rule. The goal is keeping students safe, she said.
“We’re going to do the best we can to make a good environment,” Liggon said. “It’s not boot camp.”
