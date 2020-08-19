Amherst school officials push 'common sense' approach to face coverings requirement

While face coverings will be a requirement in Amherst County’s public school buildings and buses this upcoming school year as a tool to combat the spread of COVID-19, division officials are not expecting a rise in discipline-related issues.

Masks have become common in society since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, and concerns among Amherst educators in reopening school Sept. 9 recently led the Amherst County School Board to require them.

Face coverings must adhere to student dress code policy of each school and not include any material deemed inappropriate or disruptive. School administrators are encouraged to keep frequent communication with students and parents about the importance of wearing a mask covering.

“We feel we have a common sense approach with this,” Assistant Superintendent William Wells said during the board’s Aug. 13 meeting.

Board member John Grieser said he doesn’t want student suspensions to arise from the mask rule.

Wells said the central office staff’s goal is to work with teachers on classroom management and having age-appropriate conversations with students and parents on the importance of face coverings as a safety protection.

“The consequence would come when it becomes a defiance issue,” Wells said.

School officials will work with students on finding options if they don’t want to wear masks, including at-home learning and requiring their own transportation to school.

Students with health conditions may not have to wear masks with proper written clearance from medical professionals.