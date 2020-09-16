Amherst school officials review data, potential projects outlined in facilities study

The Amherst County School Board during its Sept. 10 meeting reviewed a draft division-wide facilities study that lays out a range of potential projects and price tags over the next 15 years.

The report from Joshua Bower, of Charlottesville-based Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, is guiding the board’s decision-making in updating a long-range capital improvement plan in upcoming months. No decisions have been made as the board so far has only received figures and recommendations.

The most pressing projects recommended for the 2021-22 year include regrading the slope and repairing the foundation, floor slab and masonry wall at Madison Heights Elementary School and Amherst Middle School. The projects at both schools combined could cost $554,000 to $664,800, according to the draft study. Bower said his company recommends the Amherst County Public Schools division hire a firm to tackle those two immediate needs.

“That should be your highest priority project,” Bower said.

The largest suggested batch of projects, ranging from an estimated $8.4 million to $10.1 million, are at Amherst County High School and tentatively are listed for the 2022-23 school year. The potential work includes an addition that includes a new auditorium, a dining commons area, a kitchen and food court renovation and parking lot paving and striping, all of which combined are estimated to range from $6.8 million to $8.1 million.

School officials have said the new 1,600-seat auditorium, which would quadruple the current auditorium space, is much needed and long overdue. Renderings have the potential addition taking up much of the rear parking lot behind the school’s gymnasiums and entrance adjacent to the cafeteria and the current auditorium space reverting to a black box theater.