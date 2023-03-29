A few days before the third-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 as a pandemic, the Amherst County School Board received an in-depth report on midyear testing data and learning benchmarks as the division continues striving to make up learning loss.

In reviewing midyear data on Standards of Learning growth assessments, Amherst County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Dana Norman said the division has received “some really good” data on where it stands academically.

Norman’s extensive report showed a breakdown of scores in grades 3 through 8 and improvements in math and reading midway through the 2022-23 year. Midyear benchmarks in areas of math, reading and science also were heavily reviewed during the board’s March 9 meeting.

The Algebra I pass rate, for example, this year is at 61.5%, four percentage points higher than the previous school year, according to the presentation.

“We have already moved above where we were last year, and I’m excited about that,” Norman said.

The current mark for Algebra I is progress toward the necessary pass rate for state accreditation, which is 70%, and the new federal accountability pass rate of 72% and three of five subgroups are exceeding the overall division pass rate, the report shows. Areas of concern continue in supporting Black students and those students identified with a disability in the area of math, according to the presentation.

In the area of reading, Norman said ACPS has work to do in all of its student subgroups while noting strides made.

“So we’re actually on par where we have been pre-pandemic,” Norman said. “I was excited to see we were not any lower than that.”

The end-of-course reading pass rate of 62.2% is progress towards the necessary pass rate for standards of accreditation, which is 75%, and the new federal accountability mark of 77%, while two of five subgroups are exceeding the overall division pass rate. Areas of concern continue with Black students, students with disabilities and students who identify with two or more races, the report states.

In science grade 5, two schools recently accredited with conditions — Central Elementary and Madison Heights Elementary — have made significant gains compared to their spring 2022 SOL pass rates, the report show.

“We’ve been very excited about what we’ve seen this year in our elementary science programs,” Norman told the board. “We are continuing to struggle with our middle school science. We’re doing better; we are just not back to where we were pre-pandemic.”

The board also reviewed data for Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening (PALS) in the area of reading in grades kindergarten through fifth. The data shows a 3% increase in students reading at or above grade level.

“We are very excited about that,” Norman said.

Josh Neighbors, chief student services officer, echoed Norman’s praise of teachers for the amount of work put in with individual students.

“It’s amazing to go into classrooms and see the work that our staff is doing. Places where we typically wouldn’t see small groups operating, we are seeing small groups operating because we have that many different skillsets, that many different deficits that we are trying to address within some of these groups of students,” Neighbors said.

Marie Petrone, director of student health and wellness, reviewed attendance figures through February and challenges and strides made in that area.

“Our students have learned a sniffle doesn’t mean you stay home anymore,” Petrone said, adding it took a while for that message to get through.

Petrone said anxiety issues among students and families during the pandemic also have been a factor.

“It’s starting to progress and things are getting better,” Petrone said.

Superintendent William Wells has been pushing a strong “Show Up, Amherst” initiative this year to encourage more family and community engagement with the schools, including making sure students are in school.

“They can’t learn if they’re not in school,” Wells said. “We really need to emphasize ... being in school makes a difference.”

Board members thanked Norman for the extensive data, which a few said indicates the division is heading in the right direction in its efforts to get back on track academically.

Vice Chair Abby Thompson said the report shows some areas of concern but also the extensive efforts beyond the charts and graphs that go into serving students.

“It is an insurmountable amount of work from teachers, administrators, students and parents,” Thompson said. “So it’s not just a number on that screen. I know what’s behind it. So I want to say thank you to everybody.”