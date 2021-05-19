Amherst school officials 'thrilled' with high participation in summer school

Amherst County Public Schools’ summer school has about 600 students signed up to participate, including some online, according to a report during the county school board’s May 13 meeting.

“We’re very pleased with how that number has developed,” Joshua Neighbors, director of student services, said during the meeting. “We would be thrilled to have that many students in our schools this summer. We’re focused on making this a memorable summer for our students.

ACPS staff is working feverishly to make sure transportation needs will be met, said Neighbors. The division is appreciative of families transporting their children to open up as much space as possible for transportation, he said.

Summer school prior to the pandemic in Amherst drew just more than 300 students, according to Neighbors.

“We are tremendously above what we would typically see,” Neighbors said. “Of course in this year of all years, we’re thrilled about that.”

Neighbors said the school administration office is “pleasantly surprised” with a strong survey response among teachers willing to work the summer school.