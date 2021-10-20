Amherst schools announce appointments of three administrators to new roles

Three recently appointed administrators in Amherst County Public Schools were recognized for their hires during the Amherst County School Board’s Oct. 14 meeting.
Superintendent Rob Arnold introduced Angela Pinn as the new assistant principal at Madison Heights Elementary School. Pinn began her career with the Amherst school division in 2008 as an instructional assistant, a role she held through 2011, Arnold said.
She returned to Amherst schools in 2014 as a special education teacher at Madison Heights Elementary and in 2020 was appointed to the newly created dean of students position at Monelison Middle School.
“I’ve said it many times: I love Madison Heights Elementary School,” Pinn said. “It’s the school I went to when it first opened and I continue to love it, so it’s an honor.”
Filling the role of dean of students at Monelison Middle is Segar Jordan, who began his career with Amherst County Public Schools in 2010 as a social studies teacher. He has served in various roles at Amherst County High School and also has been the varsity basketball coach and track and field coach.
Arnold also announced Mandy Cassisse is the Virtual Virginia administrator, a role he said provides valuable oversight and communication for students who chose to attend schools virtually this school year. Virtual Virginia is a state program the division pays tuition into for students who opted not to return to in-person learning during the pandemic.
Jordan and Cassise held administrative lead positions last year in the Amherst Remote Academy, a remote option the division set up in the 2020-21 school year that served more than 1,000 students.
Cassise began her career with Amherst County Public Schools in 2001 at Pleasant View Elementary and also has worked at Monelison Middle School and Amelon Elementary School. In 2020 Cassise served as interim assistant principal at Amelon Elementary.
Board members congratulated the trio for their new roles.
“We’re happy to have you as part of the Amherst County Public Schools family,” Chair Priscilla Liggon said.