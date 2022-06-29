Amherst schools announce new assistant superintendent

In her ninth year with Amherst County Public Schools, Dana Norman recently was appointed to become the division’s new assistant superintendent of instruction effective July 1.

Norman, a resident of Forest, currently serves as the school’s chief academic officer and is stepping into the assistant superintendent role vacated by William Wells, who is the division’s new superintendent.

Norman earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Liberty University in 1988, received a degree in English from Fayetteville State University in 1996, competed her master’s degree in administration and supervision from the University of Arizona-Phoenix in 2007, as well as her doctorate degree in education leadership and policy studies in 2014 from Virginia Tech.

She began her teaching career in North Carolina in 1992. Norman took a two-year leave from the classroom in 1998 to work in Washington, D.C. as a consultant to the U.S. Congressional Education Committee and later participated in the Laura Bush White House Education Summit, assisting congressional members in writing portions of HR1: No Child Left Behind legislation.

In 2000, she returned to Central Virginia and the classroom, teaching eighth grade English in Bedford County Public Schools. She continued her career as the lead language arts teacher at then-Bedford Middle School and as a supervisor assisting all administrators, teachers and support staff in grades 6-12 before coming to Amherst in 2013.

Norman also has been frequently called to conferences and meetings on public education in the United States and abroad, presenting at annual conferences of the North Carolina Middle School Association, Virginia Secondary Principals Association and the National School Board Association, according to ACPS.

She has served as a member of the State Superintendent’s Return to Learn Working Committee and was selected to serve on the Virginia Department of Education’s Task Force on Accreditation for the 2021-22 school year. In addition to her educational career, she also has worked as a journalist for The News-Herald and as educational consultant with National Capital Strategies, Inc.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.