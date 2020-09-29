Amherst schools announce positive COVID-19 case at high school, third in three weeks

For the second time in five days, Amherst County Public Schools announced an individual at Amherst County High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
ACPS has implemented contact tracing procedures in collaboration with the local health department, according to a news release issued Sunday evening. The person did have direct exposure with “other members of our community” and ACHS will remain open as the exposure has been contained, the release said.
The division also announced a positive case Sept. 23. The school system has announced three separate cases at the high school since the start of the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 9. All who have been contacted are asked to stay home and monitor symptoms and practice social distancing for 14 days from their last contact.
“Amherst County Public Schools remains committed to implementing all health mitigation strategies and encourages all parents and staff to continue to monitor their health and the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms,” the release said.
As of Sept. 29, Amherst County had 402 cases of the coronavirus, 14 hospitalizations and four deaths, according to the latest figures from the Virginia Department of Health. As of press time the state had 139,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,976 confirmed deaths from the virus.
Amherst County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent William Wells said he and other division officials believe the school system’s health mitigation plan has been effective so far.
“In all three of those cases, the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 contracted the virus in the community. We are not aware of any cases where someone has contracted COVID-19 from exposure at one our schools or facilities,” Wells said. “When we developed our health mitigation plan we anticipated that there would be cases in our schools. It should be expected that when there are cases in our community we are going to have cases in our schools.”
The division’s main priority has been to limit the exposure of our staff and students to those who have been experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms or have tested positive for the virus, Wells said.
“We ask the caregivers of our students to monitor their students’ health and keep them home if the students are demonstrating symptoms related to COVID-19,” Wells said in outlining the contact tracing procedures. “We also need our caregivers to notify their school nurse when their students are experiencing symptoms.”
Nurses and school administrators consult with affected families and give guidance on when students can return to school, he said.
“School staff will also support students with their coursework and ensure absences are properly excused. Keeping students home when they are exhibiting symptoms reduces the amount of exposure to other students and staff when a student does test positive,” Wells said.
The division also works with families when members of the household have contracted the virus or exhibit symptoms. Students are asked to self-quarantine for a length of time required by health and medical professionals.
“Amherst County Public Schools wants to remind our community that we all play an important role in our ability to keep our schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wells said. “The spread of COVID-19 in the community directly impacts our ability to operate our schools safely and effectively. We ask everyone to please do their part so we can continue to provide in person instruction to our students.”
