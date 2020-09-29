Amherst schools announce positive COVID-19 case at high school, third in three weeks

“In all three of those cases, the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 contracted the virus in the community. We are not aware of any cases where someone has contracted COVID-19 from exposure at one our schools or facilities,” Wells said. “When we developed our health mitigation plan we anticipated that there would be cases in our schools. It should be expected that when there are cases in our community we are going to have cases in our schools.”

The division’s main priority has been to limit the exposure of our staff and students to those who have been experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms or have tested positive for the virus, Wells said.

“We ask the caregivers of our students to monitor their students’ health and keep them home if the students are demonstrating symptoms related to COVID-19,” Wells said in outlining the contact tracing procedures. “We also need our caregivers to notify their school nurse when their students are experiencing symptoms.”

Nurses and school administrators consult with affected families and give guidance on when students can return to school, he said.