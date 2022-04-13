Amherst schools brace for return of accreditation benchmarks

After two years of receiving waivers for state accreditation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amherst County School Board recently reviewed the latest components of the state’s model for benchmarks in the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

Dana Norman, chief academic officer for Amherst County Public Schools, reviewed the accreditation model with the board during its April 7 meeting. Due the pandemic, the three-year calculation rate will use data from the 2017-18, 2018-19 and current school years and no data from 2019-20 and 2020-21 will be used, according to Norman.

“So that comparison is not back-to-back years; it’s split over a two-year difference,” Norman said.

When determining a performance level, the best current level of performance or the cumulative three-year rate — which essentially places all records from the current year and last two previous years — is used, according to Norman.

Prior to the pandemic the division’s six elementary schools, two middle schools and Amherst County High School were all fully accredited in every content area.

“We were very proud of that and then we went into the pandemic and we will see where we are based on learning loss over the last two years,” Norman said.

Academic achievement benchmarks in level one, the highest level of accreditation, are 70% for math and science and 75% for English.

Norman noted the changes in attendance tracking for chronic absenteeism during the pandemic.

“This year the state changed the way that they did attendance three different times,” Norman said. “So we’re on our third round of how we calculate attendance right now.”

Superintendent Rob Arnold said he is encouraged in relief being sought in some areas of accreditation. “This year, in many cases, was harder than the year before and there needed to be some relief…” Arnold said.

School accreditation ratings include full accreditation, denial and being accredited with conditions.

In another matter, Assistant Superintendent William Wells said the division will return to having lunches in cafeterias on April 19. Since the pandemic, school lunches have been held in classrooms so the return to cafeterias is a return to normalcy as far as meals.

“If you see a loud cafeteria, you know what’s going on,” Wells told the board. “All the kids are back in there eating.”

Students have been excited to go back into cafeterias for meals, especially the kindergarteners and first-graders who have not yet experienced that setting.

“Talking to all the principals, they feel we are in a good place and are ready to initiate this after spring break,” Wells said.

In other news:The board decided to hold off on potential changes to board governance norms and protocols, a document that guides the way the board interacts, until a new superintendent is hired. Arnold is retiring at the end of June and the board is getting closer to appointing a new superintendent this spring. “It may just be best to wait until the new superintendent is in place,” Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, said of tackling the board norms. “We need some time to really wrap our minds around it.”

Arnold announced Amherst County High School’s graduation is planned to return indoors to Liberty University’s Vines Center at 7 p.m. May 27. Graduations for many years were held at the Vines Center, but since the pandemic outdoor events have been held at the high school and LU’s football stadium.

