Amherst schools' budget plan includes pay raise for employees

A 3% pay raise for employees is recommended in Amherst County Public Schools’ proposed $53.8 million budget for fiscal year 2022, which includes a $1.3 million increase in operating spending.

Superintendent Rob Arnold presented the proposal at the Amherst County School Board’s Feb. 25 meeting, explaining the figures are subject to change based on the state’s budget that is not yet finalized. The budget Arnold proposes is centered on Gov. Ralph Northam’s original budget plan.

“We know that this will be a worst-case scenario,” Arnold said of the fiscal plan he presented Thursday, noting more state money could be on the way. “Moving forward it’s only going to get better.”

Arnold addressed the state budget potentially getting passed Feb. 27 with a 5% increase for teachers. The Amherst board is scheduled to review the budget plan during a March 4 retreat and is expected to review updated figures from the state and other potential spending measures.

The 3% pay hike would cost just more than $1 million and is a priority, especially in the challenging era of public education during the COVID-19 pandemic, Arnold said.

“… After the year they have experienced, that is really important to recognize their efforts,” he said.