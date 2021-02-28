Amherst schools' budget plan includes pay raise for employees

A 3% pay raise for employees is recommended in Amherst County Public Schools’ proposed $53.8 million budget for fiscal year 2022, which includes a $1.3 million increase in operating spending.
Superintendent Rob Arnold presented the proposal at the Amherst County School Board’s Feb. 25 meeting, explaining the figures are subject to change based on the state’s budget that is not yet finalized. The budget Arnold proposes is centered on Gov. Ralph Northam’s original budget plan.
“We know that this will be a worst-case scenario,” Arnold said of the fiscal plan he presented Thursday, noting more state money could be on the way. “Moving forward it’s only going to get better.”
Arnold addressed the state budget potentially getting passed Feb. 27 with a 5% increase for teachers. The Amherst board is scheduled to review the budget plan during a March 4 retreat and is expected to review updated figures from the state and other potential spending measures.
The 3% pay hike would cost just more than $1 million and is a priority, especially in the challenging era of public education during the COVID-19 pandemic, Arnold said.
“… After the year they have experienced, that is really important to recognize their efforts,” he said.
Arnold said during a March 1 joint committee of Amherst County School Board and Amherst County Board of Supervisors the division will get more state money above his worst-case scenario, and the raise is expected to increase, a topic of discussion for the March 4 retreat.
Other proposed spending increases include $120,316 more in health insurance, $166,159 added from a maintenance contract with Southern Air, $55,000 in tuition for a new regional career and technical education academy and $5,000 in stipends for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs at the middle school and elementary level.
The schools’ operational budget of $46.1 million is a 3% increase from the current fiscal year and does not include $2.2 million from a second round of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. The majority of the CARES money allows the school system to continue funding additional positions needed to hold in-person and remote learning in a much different environment than normal.
“This is allowing us to get through next year,” Arnold said of CARES money and added costs. “This allows us that cushion to do that.”
The Amherst Remote Academy, which serves hundreds of students in their homes, will continue into the 2021-22 school year.
“We have several parents and students who are actually flourishing in that environment,” Arnold added.
CARES money also covers expenses for cleaning supplies; and materials and supplies and hot spots for internet service, which combined cost $425,000, according to proposed figures. Child nutrition, federal programs and adult basic education make up the remaining $5.4 million in addition to operations.
Arnold said the division expects to fill up to 25 spots in the CTE Academy, which Vice Chair Abby Thompson said she is excited to see. The division’s budget for fiscal year 2021-22 is built on an enrollment of 3,934 students.
Chair Priscilla Liggon noted the division’s budgeting process is smoother now compared to previous budget seasons she recalls in her 21-year tenure on the board.
“The budget used to be a bad word,” Liggon said. “The budget is now a good word.”