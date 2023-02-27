A 7% pay raise for Amherst County Public Schools employees is proposed in the division’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget that Superintendent William Wells unveiled Feb. 23.

Priorities in the $63.9 million proposal, a 1% increase from the current budget, include maintaining a competitive pay scale for staff, keeping class sizes at a level to ensure students’ success and continuing to build programs that provide opportunities for children, Wells said in his first budget presentation to the Amherst County School Board since taking the division’s chief role in July.

“We have to be competitive with our surrounding divisions,” Wells said of the planned pay raise.

In order to ensure all the division’s 700-plus employees receive it, since the state gives funding to a portion of those workers, more local dollars are needed, which Wells said is driving him to request a funding increase of $2.5 million from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.

“I don’t think that’s the way to operate if we want staff to stay around, so we need to make sure we find the funds to do that,” Wells said of ensuring the pay raise is fair to all.

The budget spending breakdown for the operational side of the spending plan includes 76% for instruction, 9% for operations and maintenance, 8% for transportation and 7% for administration and health. The document is built on a projected student enrollment figure of 3,751, though Wells said the division forecasts it could go up to about 3,800.

“If our numbers are better than that, that’s additional funds we will receive from the state we can put in our operational budget,” Wells said. “But we feel 3,751 would be a worst case scenario.”

The division has cut 104 positions, 68 of those teaching jobs, since the 2009-10 school year and added 22.5 positions back, resulting in a deficit of 81.5, according to Wells. Using a ratio of 24 students to 1 teacher for class size, would account for loss of 28 instructional positions rather than 81.5, he added.

ACPS awaits final numbers from the states and currently has penciled in $31.1 million in state revenue and $16.4 million in county funding if the $2.5 million increase is included. Other revenue includes $6.1 million in state sales tax, $7.2 million federal grant money and COVID-19 relief funds, $2.8 million for child nutrition and just more than $143,400 in other local funds.

The budget plan also includes a 7% increase to substitute pay rates, an additional 1% pay hike for bus drivers and places custodial staff on a scale that will result in an added 1% to 3% average increase. Personnel costs make up 86% of the budget and the 7% pay raise costs about $2.7 million, figures show.

The division has built added funding into the budget plan to include increases in fuel and utilities, a 10% increase in the employer contribution to health insurance, which will not cause employees’ coverage to increase, and includes money for staff development.

“There are programs and positions we would like to include in our budget but due to funding restraints we can’t include them in this year’s budget,” Wells said. “However, we do believe this budget meets the overall needs of our school division.”

Wells credited staff for much work involved in getting the figures ready with factors beyond their control from Richmond putting more of a time crunch than normal on that process.

“Thanks everyone for all the effort,” Chris Terry, the board’s chair, said. “It does not go unnoticed, that’s for sure.”

A public hearing on the schools’ budget is set for 6 p.m. March 9. Wells is scheduled to present the plan to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on March 21.