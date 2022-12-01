Amherst schools chief hopeful for high school addition, renovation to begin in May

Orange cones spread out across the back lot of Amherst County High School mark the footprint of where a new addition to the school would stand.

The space currently is just asphalt but in the next year and a half is set to become home to a new food court and a brand-new auditorium with more than double the space of the existing one.

“It’s going to be a nice addition when it’s done,” Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells said. “We just need to get started on it.”

Wells on Tuesday led a group of Amherst county, town and school division leaders through a walkthrough of the high school, which was built in the mid-1950s, showing areas a major renovation project will touch.

The three-phase project includes a makeover to the current cafeteria and auditorium for more classroom space and expanded career and technical education (CTE) offerings, as well as upgrades to Lancer Stadium and a new fieldhouse for the baseball and softball teams.

Wells said the project, most recently estimated at $19.3 million, is set to go to bid in January.

“We wanted to get started in May, is our goal,” Wells said during a meeting at the school.

The first phase of the addition, the new auditorium and renovated cafeteria, is expected to take 18 to 24 months and includes a large chunk of federal stimulus money the division received through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed to help localities offset effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wells said the division also is using money from its capital improvement plan (CIP) for the project. Since ACPS is set to spend roughly $800,000 to $2 million a year on CIP needs in the new several years, more state funding for construction needs is welcome, he said.

The goal is to work on much of the project in the summer months and maximize time when students are not regularly in the building, he said. Any grants the division has received or will receive are useful to offset additional costs from inflation, which is a reality for the project moving forward, according to Wells.

“I’m hoping it won’t be much above that because that’s the money we have to spend on it,” Wells said of the approximately $19 million price tag.

ACPS officials and leaders in Amherst County and Town of Amherst government also walked through areas of the high school geared toward CTE, including the auto shop and building and trades class.

The welding program has limited spots and a lengthy backlog of students wanting to use it, according to the division. The renovation program will bring more space for welding, nursing and other CTE-related fields, Wells has said.

Ron McCafferty, who instructs the auto shop, briefly spoke during the walkthrough of the skills those students are gaining expertise in.

“It also gives my students real-life experience, which is what they need,” McCafferty said. “I want them to know actually what it’s like in the real world.”

Roy Prior, who heads the building and trades program, said students learn skills centered on home building, carpentry, plumbing and electrical. A project in the works for the program includes a new greenhouse at Amherst Middle School.

“There’s no shortage of things we can do,” Prior said.

Mike Driskill, who was elected to Amherst Town Council on Nov. 8 and will join council in 2023, urged students in the class to take advantage as many lucrative jobs await them in a range of areas.

“You guys may not realize it but you’re in the money-making field,” Driskill told those students.

The group of local leaders also stopped by the current auditorium as Patricia Emmert, theater instructor, and drama students were practicing ahead of an improv night performance planned for Dec. 15.

Wells said the new auditorium will have much more room for the stage, more seating and will greatly enhance the theater experience and events in general. The current theater’s capacity of just below 490 will be more than doubled, Wells has said.

“My biggest thing is it needs to be done right,” Emmert said of the new auditorium.

Wells said the current auditorium will be converted into new classroom space and the nursing program will use the area where the stage currently is located.

The drama program makes good use of the limited space it has, Wells said.

Emmert thanked the Amherst County School Board and board of supervisors for investing in the project.

“Thanks for caring,” Emmert said. “These kids deserve it. They really do.”