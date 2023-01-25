Amherst schools dinner serves up connections, community camaraderie

Before the first piece of fried chicken was served at Amherst County Public Schools’ Community Connections Dinner of Jan. 19, laughter and conversations filled the building like the busy hallway of a school before the start of class.

Roughly 200 people, including schoolchildren and families, schools staff and county residents, showed up for a banquet-style evening of fellowship that ACPS Superintendent William Wells said is much needed after nearly three years of enduring a pandemic and all the challenges it brought.

“It’s important for us to re-engage and reconnect with the community,” Wells said as people trickled into the center. “This is one way to do that. During COVID it seems to be something we have lost as a community.”

Wells and other educators greeted families and children as they walked in and encouraged them to sign a large poster to mark the occasion.

“Showing up” is perhaps the most-used phrase in the Amherst schools division this school year.

The #ShowUpAmherst initiative has been strongly pushed this year to encourage students to come to school as the school system has worked to get back to normalcy and bridge the learning loss the COVID-19 pandemic has generated. At an Amherst County School Board meeting in October, a staff report stated 26% of students at the time had missed more than 10% of school, or more than 17 days, a trend that negatively affects state accreditation for schools.

While virtual school was a necessary tool during the height of the pandemic, Wells said the most effective way for students to learn is in school, in person. The initiative also pushes for families to become more involved in their children’s education and for stronger partnerships in the community.

The division partnered with the Amherst County Public Schools Foundation and IRON Lives, a local nonprofit that provides youth mentoring, for the dinner.

Allison Jordan, executive director of IRON Lives, said the event was a good way to highlight available resources in the Amherst community.

“We really wanted to bring the community out to celebrate this partnership so far,” Jordan said of #ShowUpAmherst. “It’s a great visual way to have the three partners, the whole community show up for each other

The partnership supported by a grant from Amherst County-based Glad Manufacturing/Clorox, an Amherst County and Merredith’s Restaurant and Catering in Madison Heights provided the buffet meal.

Wells called up six elementary-age students to lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance and Amherst County School Board member Priscilla Liggon said a prayer of blessing over the food. She said the board is thankful so many people families and residents showed up and prayed for a peaceful and successful night where people could socialize and not be absorbed by their phones.

“In the spirit of that, I didn’t even bring my phone in,” Liggon said.

The board’s chair and vice chair, Chris Terry and Abby Thompson, and board members Eric Orasi, Dawn Justice and John Grieser attended, along with various county law enforcement and public safety departments. The evening featured a range of door prizes.

Wells said the division plans to hold another community dinnernext year and encouraged families to stay involved in their children’s education.

“We want our kids to show up,” Wells said. “We all can’t do this by ourselves.”

He also encouraged families to keep communication open in their homes and to make sure phones are not dominating dinner conversations and family time.

“We need to remember to talk to each other,” Wells said. “That’s vital.”

Jess Pruitt and her daughter, Emma, a fourth-grader at Central Elementary School, were among families who attended. Pruitt said it was nice for so many people to spend time together because it doesn’t happen often.

“So this has been really nice,” Jess Pruitt said. “It’s a great way to meet people and celebrate community.”