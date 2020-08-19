Amherst schools establish contact tracing procedures for COVID-19

Amherst County school officials have procedures in place for contract tracing cases of the novel coronavirus during the 2020-21 school year set to kick off Sept. 9.

The contract tracing team of several Amherst County Public Schools officials, including Superintendent Rob Arnold and Assistant Superintendent William Wells, will handle notification of positive test results, maintain privacy of individuals who test positive and make decisions about how to proceed in the event of any positive tests.

The division is ready to conduct such procedures if the Virginia Department of Health is unable to conduct investigations prior to potentially affected individuals returning to the division’s facilities, according to documents recently presented to the Amherst County School Board.

Contact tracing is the process of identifying people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and mapping the spread of that disease.

Arnold has said any positive cases need to be addressed swiftly so the division can immediately notify families and not cause any panic. ACPS works closely with the Virginia Department of Health and will work to make sure the correct information reaches families if positive cases occur, Arnold said during a recent virtual chat with students and families.

“The VDH is overwhelmed [with COVID-19 cases] and may not be able to assist us as fast as we would like,” Wells said. “We can’t go two weeks in lag time with testing. We want to have our own contact tracing in place.”

The division’s team will have completed an online training course from John Hopkins University, according to Wells. The team will investigate cases if a person tests positive, the people they may have come in contact with and determine if any quarantine or isolation of any individual or more is necessary.