With no state budget approval in hand, Amherst County Public Schools officials are moving forward with contracts for educators in the fiscal year 2023-24 budget with a 5% pay raise and intent to give 2% more as planned when figures from the Virginia General Assembly are finalized.

Superintendent William Wells updated the Amherst County School Board on May 4 on the plan of moving ahead with contracts without a final figure on the schools’ budget, which begins July 1, because of the holdup with the state legislature.

“We have been told it could be June, July or August,” Wells said. “We can’t wait until July or August to issue contracts.”

The schools’ budget mapped out a 7% pay raise for employees but the intent is to amend the contracts when state funding is finalized, Wells said.

“We need to make sure we are fiscally responsible. I’d rather issue the 5% and go up when the money is appropriated,” Wells said. “We’re at the mercy of the state and until they approve a budget…we really are just kind of in limbo.”

Jim Gallagher, chief human resources officer, said most school divisions across the state are taking the same approach.

“This isn’t specific to Amherst and we continue to be hopeful the 2% will come through,” Gallagher told the board.

An additional 1% compensation hike for ACPS transportation staff in addition to the overall pay raise will still go forward, Wells said.

Also during the meeting, Wells shared a discipline plan the division is moving ahead with after noticing a “pretty big uptick” in drug cases this year, mostly related to vaping or marijuana use. Wells said the division averages about 16 drug cases involving students but this year has seen about 40.

“This is across the state; this isn’t just an Amherst County problem,” Wells said. “I’m not going to diminish it, but we do need to come up with something.”

The proposal is for first-time offenders to undergo a treatment plan through Horizon Behavioral Health as part of their discipline process with school officials.

“This would allow you as a board to direct them to some sort of a treatment program,” Wells told board members.

ACPS is entering into talks with Horizon, a Lynchburg area provider, for the added substance abuse treatment services.

Board member Eric Orasi said with the recent legalization of marijuana, the schools and students are being affected.

“Turning our backs to these students is not the right thing to do,” Orasi said.

The division is pursuing grant funding for the service to keep costs down, according to central office staff.

“I will say I think it’s a good extra tool to have,” Vice Chair Abby Thompson said. “It may not be right for every student but I do think it could right for some.”

Wells said preventative work and counseling will help some students. “We need to figure a way to change their behaviors and address those behaviors,” he said.

Board member Priscilla Liggon said when students are suspended for 10 days the division’s overall academic achievement is negatively affected. She urges parents to work with the division in the efforts to treat students.

“This can’t be a solo situation. It’s got to be everyone on board,” Liggon said. “Otherwise it’s just another service that fails.”

In other news:

Wells recognized seven division staff members with 25 years of service.

“They devoted a large percentage of their adult life for serving the schools and the community,” Wells said. “It’s a huge accomplishment and I want to personally say thank you to them.”

A dinner and special called meeting of the school board is planned for 6 p.m. May 18, at Sweet Briar College to celebrate all ACPS retirees.

Amherst County High School’s graduation ceremony also is set for 7 p.m. May 26 at Liberty University’s Vines Center. Wells told the board about 280 graduates are expected to walk the state to receive diplomas.