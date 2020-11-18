Amherst schools going 'in right direction' with fewer COVID-19 numbers

Wells said the division had to close a handful of classes at the elementary school level for a two-week period and a few classes have been quarantined. The number of discipline cases for the first seven weeks was at 22, way below the normal figure, and no instances are because students refused to wear face masks, according to Wells.

“They know that’s part of the requirement and have understood that,” Wells said of students abiding by the mask requirement while in school.

Superintendent Rob Arnold said the division’s COVID-19 numbers are encouraging considering recent spikes the month before and two events, Halloween and Election Day, which drew community gatherings. He urged the Amherst community to remain vigilant in mitigating against the spread of COVID-19 heading into the Thanksgiving holiday and said the division has plans in place in case the state orders another shutdown of schools, noting the division is doing all it can to have in-person learning available.

“Considering the time we’re in with this, I think we’re doing quite well,” Liggon said, later adding: “We can’t let our guard down.”

Amherst County had 678 cases as of Nov. 16 with 29 hospitalizations and six deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.