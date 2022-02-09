Amherst schools hires consultant to aid in superintendent search

The Amherst County School Board has enlisted the help of a Martinsville consultant in the search for a new superintendent to lead Amherst County Public Schools.

Following a closed session during a special called meeting on Feb. 5, the board voted to approve a contract with Real Synergy, LLC to aid in the process of selecting a new superintendent. The board is searching for a successor to Rob Arnold, who served in the role since July 2018 and recently said he is retiring at the conclusion of the school year the end of June.

The division used the services of Real Synergy, LLC in 2018 during the search for a superintendent that led to Arnold's hire.

The position oversees the daily operations of nearly 4,000 students and roughly 700 full-time and part-time employees.

The division is paying $12,000 to contract with the firm for the search.

— Justin Faulconer

