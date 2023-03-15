The Amherst County School Board and Amherst County Public Schools publicly honored Glad/Clorox, a local business, with a resolution during the board’s March 9 meeting.

The resolution named the business to the 2023 Virginia School Boards Association Business Honor Roll, showing appreciation for the company’s ongoing support of ACPS. The company’s work has “aided this community in focusing on the goal of providing the best public schools we can for every child, every day,” the resolution states.

Dan Seipp, plant engineering manager at Glad/Clorox, attended the meeting to receive the honor.

Wells said he remembers coaching football when the Lancers went to the state championship in 1995 and producing plastic to make a tarp to cover the football field during inclement weather.

“They’ve just been a great partner for our schools,” Wells said.

- Justin Faulconer