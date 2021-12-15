Amherst schools honor retiring chief financial officer, two outgoing board members

A day after the 33rd anniversary of her interview to work for Amherst County Public Schools, the Amherst County School Board on Dec. 9 honored Teresa Crouch, the division’s chief financial officer, with deep praise for her contributions over the years.

Crouch, an Amherst native who began working in the finance office on Jan. 3, 1989, is retiring and attended her final regular school board meeting as a staff member. The board also welcomed her successor, Kim Lukanich, who most recently served as chief financial officer for Lynchburg City Schools, and bid farewell to its two outgoing members, David Cassise and Amanda Wright.

Superintendent Rob Arnold said the central office administrators are happy Crouch has much-deserved time to spend with family but also are sad to lose one the of the best people he has ever known. He described Crouch as selfless, humble, compassionate and kind.

“And there’s not a thing in this world you wouldn’t do to help somebody,” Arnold said to Crouch. “You use all those traits every day to make everyone you come in contact with feel like they’re the most important person on the planet.”

He said the division is losing 33 years of institutional knowledge.

“You know more about school finance than anyone I’ve ever been around,” Arnold said. “Luckily for all of us, she has been a great teacher.”

Arnold said Crouch understands how the division’s budget impacts students and saw much deeper than dollars and cents.

“And the children and community of Amherst County has been fortunate to have a chief financial officer that saw the world through the lens of people,” Arnold said. “For that, we are forever grateful.”

Priscilla Liggon, the board chair who has worked with Crouch for 21 years, said she can’t recall ever asking a question about finance and the budget that Crouch didn’t have an answer for. If Crouch didn’t immediately know, her response always was, “I would be happy to get that for you,” Liggon said.

“Teresa Crouch has definitely had an impact on my life as a school board member,” Liggon said. “The rest of us can be stressed to the max but Teresa has maintained that genuine smile in all the years I’ve known her.”

Among the many compliments directed toward Crouch during the meeting, board member John Grieser mentioned her bright red shoes.

“That’s one thing you never let our budget do, is go into the red,” Grieser said.

Board member Ginger Burg was emotional in thanking Crouch for her dedication.

“You not only helped us, you touched us,” Burg said.

Each board member spoke highly of Crouch’s service, expertise and relationships built on the job.

“All the positive adjectives in the dictionary apply to you,” Grieser said. “You’ve been so good. I tried my hardest to stump you and I could not. You’re an amazing person. You’re amazing in your job. We were blessed to have you.”

Crouch said she’s worked six superintendents, countless employees and she’s enjoyed coming to work every day.

“It’s like family,” Crouch said of where she spent her career. “I wouldn’t have changed it for the world.”

Arnold said Lukanich, a Radford University graduate, has an extensive 23-year background in finance. In 2005 she began her career with the Lynchburg school system where she has served as a budget analyst, payroll administrator, accounting supervisor and assistant director of finance before serving the past two years as chief financial officer.

Arnold said the division is thrilled Lukanich is bringing her knowledge, leadership and experience to Amherst schools.

Lukanich said she looks forward to working with the board and wonderful staff.

“I also will acknowledge I have tremendous shoes to fill and I will do my best to live up to your expectations,” Lukanich said.

Cassise, the District 5 board member, and Wright, who represents District 2, are stepping down at the end of the year. Eric Orasi will serve District 5 and Dawn Justice will assume the District 2 role in January.

Arnold said Cassise, who has served since January 2018, has been an advocate for innovative practices going forward and brought a unique perspective and experience on mental health, an area of major concern during the pandemic. “Your input has been a driving force in providing the appropriate supports to our students and staff,” Arnold said to Cassise.

Cassise thanked fellow board members, school administration and the Amherst community for their trust.“I hope I represented well and did the best that I could,” he said.

Arnold said Wright, who has served since November 2018, took great pride in understanding her role as a board member and was well versed in the rules of meetings, as well as being a strong advocate for career and technical education, a topic near and dear to her heart.

“I have so enjoyed serving on this board,” Wright said. “I’ve enjoyed representing Amherst County and the people I’ve met and the viewpoints I’ve come in contact with.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.