Amherst schools honor Teacher of the Year, support staff award recipients

Amherst County’s Teacher of the Year for 2021, Elon reading specialist Ruth Matheny, was honored as a “difference maker” during the county school board’s May 13 meeting.

“It’s very much a great honor to receive that recognition. As an educator, this year has been very challenging,” Matheny said. “It’s nice to receive recognition for all the things this year to overcome those challenges.”

Matheny has been employed with Amherst County Public Schools since 2012 and previously taught at Central Elementary School.

“Elon [Elementary] is a great place to work. My son goes here,” Matheny said. “The community is so very supportive for every thing we do here. It’s a great place to teach.”

Matheny previously worked in the engineering field and trained colleagues on software. The daughter of a teacher, she said she knows firsthand how important the profession is.

“Growing up I’ve always seen the impact educators have had on students’ lives,” Matheny said.

She said she strives to show young female students that no matter what the world tells them, they can pursue career paths in science, technology and any male-dominated field. So many careers are heavily reliant on literacy, she said.