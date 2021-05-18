Amherst schools honor Teacher of the Year, support staff award recipients

Amherst County’s Teacher of the Year for 2021, Elon reading specialist Ruth Matheny, was honored as a “difference maker” during the county school board’s May 13 meeting.
“It’s very much a great honor to receive that recognition. As an educator, this year has been very challenging,” Matheny said. “It’s nice to receive recognition for all the things this year to overcome those challenges.”
Matheny has been employed with Amherst County Public Schools since 2012 and previously taught at Central Elementary School.
“Elon [Elementary] is a great place to work. My son goes here,” Matheny said. “The community is so very supportive for every thing we do here. It’s a great place to teach.”
Matheny previously worked in the engineering field and trained colleagues on software. The daughter of a teacher, she said she knows firsthand how important the profession is.
“Growing up I’ve always seen the impact educators have had on students’ lives,” Matheny said.
She said she strives to show young female students that no matter what the world tells them, they can pursue career paths in science, technology and any male-dominated field. So many careers are heavily reliant on literacy, she said.
“The last couple of years has been something I’ve really want to focus on, making students strategic readers and thinkers,” she said. “I’m a product of Amherst County schools. All my life I’ve lived around here. I love where I live and I wanted to contribute and give back to where I came from.”
Jim Gallagher, chief human resources officer, said Matheny collaborates with other educators to create a culture of respect and success. She demonstrates leadership and innovation in and out of the classroom that embodies lifelong learning, he said.
Kim Scott, principal of Elon Elementary, said Matheny radiates passion and zest for learning.
“Mrs. Matheny is a beloved stakeholder who gives valuable insight and expertise,” Scott said. “She works hard to support both staff and students as well as families in our division.”
Matheny constantly looks for opportunities to make instruction better for all students in ACPS, Scott said. “She has proven herself to be quite invaluable,” Scott said. “She is an asset to our students and our families.”
ACPS honors support staff of the year
Also during the meeting Robert Jones, a maintenance professional for ACPS, and Blair Payne, a nurse at Amherst Middle School, were honored as the division’s support staff of the year.
Wayne Cocke, supervisor of maintenance of operations, said Jones began his career with ACPS 41 years ago. A custodian at Elon Elementary School for five years, Jones became a maintenance technician and is always helpful, well-liked and respected by everyone at ACPS, Cocke said.
Kelly Holmes, principal of Amherst Middle, said Payne has done much to keep students safe during COVID-19.
“Mrs. Payne is amazing. She is very caring,” Holmes said. “She is student-centered. She is willing to do whatever it takes to help our students be successful.”
Superintendent Rob Arnold also praised Payne for her instrumental role in helping run vaccine clinics at Amherst County High School.
“She was a rock star in our vaccine clinic,” Arnold said. “She did everything, she was everywhere.”
Arnold praised Matheny, Jones and Payne for their efforts in a news release.
“In a year that required such dedication and sacrifice by all Amherst County Public Schools’ staff, these three individuals really embodied our mission of Every Child, Every Day,” Arnold said in the release.
Arnold also was honored during the meeting with a superintendent of the year award from the Virginia Association of School Superintendents and Virginia School Board Association. The distinction also went to other superintendents in Virginia’s public school districts.
“That recognition is well deserved,” board member John Grieser said to Arnold. “Thank you for your leadership during this trying time.”
The board complimented Arnold and staff for getting school back up and running during the COVID-19 pandemic through a hybrid model of in-person and at-home learning.
“I think you have taken a lead across the state and have done a wonderful job getting us back to school,” Vice Chair Abby Thompson added.