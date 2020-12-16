Amherst schools 'keep on course' despite rising COVID-19 numbers in county

“Like many, I’m not able to shrug off these numbers,” Blanks said. “I believe we can significantly stop the spread if we switch to remote learning as soon as possible. As horrific as these numbers are, we are nowhere near the peak.”

She urged the board to operate completely 100% remotely through at least mid-January to keep numbers from going to “incomprehensible.” Blanks added she is proud of the efforts to keep schools open.

“I love seeing our children’s faces light up when they realize they really can do anything,” Blanks said. “If we continue to bring hundreds and hundreds of bodies into these buildings, we will simply be delivering COVID-19 to the doors of thousands of Virginians wrapped in a dirty, snotty bow.”

Blanks said educators have had more than eight months to prepare for full remote learning. “We will give you everything we’ve got,” she told the board. “All we ask is that you protect us and our community by moving to remote learning and allowing us to hunker down and get another step to beating this virus.”

The Virginia Education Association, a group that represents more than 40,000 teachers across the state, also is lobbying for schools to go virtual in school systems where classrooms remain open to in-person learning through at least mid-January.