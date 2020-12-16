Amherst schools 'keep on course' despite rising COVID-19 numbers in county

As Amherst County surpassed 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in the past week, school officials publicly committed on Dec. 10 to holding steadfast to keeping students in school despite the surge.
Amherst County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent William Wells reported during the county school board’s Dec. 10 meeting that 7% of the division’s 712 educators, or just more than 40, were quarantined because of the coronavirus and 11% of students engaged in face-to-face learning, or roughly 275, were on quarantine. To the best of school officials’ knowledge, no internal transmissions of the virus have occurred, Wells told the board.
“Despite all that’s going on around us, our schools, I believe, are still a safe place,” Superintendent Rob Arnold said. “… Schools are not the drivers of coronavirus.”
The division still is feeling the heavy effects of having to quarantine so many as cases rise in the county. At the Amherst County School Board’s November meeting, the county’s COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was at 10, about as low as it was in some time, Arnold said. By Dec. 10, the figure grew to 76, he said.
“We had a rough three days in Amherst County, the highest numbers we’ve had, just like the rest of the state and the rest of the country,” Arnold said. “We have some schools that are getting relatively close to being at a place where they can’t make it work.”
If he had been told months ago the division would reach Christmas break without a shut down he doesn’t think he would have believed it, a testament to the division’s resolve to keep students in school, Arnold said.
“I don’t think anything has changed for us internally,” he said of keeping the hybrid system of face-to-face and remote learning in tact. “If we were having outbreaks in schools, I would have a different conversation, but that hasn’t happened.”
Board member David Cassise said he is all about getting in as much in-person school as possible. “Schools are safer than any place you’re going to be,” he said. “I think we keep on course right now.”
Board member John Grieser agreed, adding the division is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases that can largely be attributed to actions that came after the Thanksgiving holiday break away from school. The winter break and more holiday gatherings concern him, he added, but he believes the division’s mitigation strategies are effective.
“I feel very comfortable continuing to send my child there every day,” Grieser said.
Martha Blanks, music teacher at Elon and Temperance elementary schools, told the board she is concerned about the sharp rise in positive cases in recent weeks. As of Dec. 15 Amherst County had 1,127 cases, 37 hospitalizations and seven deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
“Like many, I’m not able to shrug off these numbers,” Blanks said. “I believe we can significantly stop the spread if we switch to remote learning as soon as possible. As horrific as these numbers are, we are nowhere near the peak.”
She urged the board to operate completely 100% remotely through at least mid-January to keep numbers from going to “incomprehensible.” Blanks added she is proud of the efforts to keep schools open.
“I love seeing our children’s faces light up when they realize they really can do anything,” Blanks said. “If we continue to bring hundreds and hundreds of bodies into these buildings, we will simply be delivering COVID-19 to the doors of thousands of Virginians wrapped in a dirty, snotty bow.”
Blanks said educators have had more than eight months to prepare for full remote learning. “We will give you everything we’ve got,” she told the board. “All we ask is that you protect us and our community by moving to remote learning and allowing us to hunker down and get another step to beating this virus.”
The Virginia Education Association, a group that represents more than 40,000 teachers across the state, also is lobbying for schools to go virtual in school systems where classrooms remain open to in-person learning through at least mid-January.
Carter Cascio, a nurse at Elon Elementary School, wrote the board and urged the consideration to shut schools down early for the holiday break so staff can properly self-isolate and ensure Christmas spent with loved ones is done safely.
Board member Ginger Burg said she in favor of keeping schools fully open as long as possible. She said a some students get their only hot meals at schools and are in abusive situations at home.
“And school is their only safe place,” Burg said. “And I’m more concerned about that than I am about COVID, to tell you the truth.”
Winter sports also will prove a highly challenging endeavor in upcoming weeks, Arnold said.
“This going to be a really, really difficult venture on our part, especially with the number of cases out there,” Arnold said. “We really want to get these students to participate but there are possibilities it might not come to fruition.”
The board approved Arnold’s request to make Jan 4., the return from winter break, an at-home learning day for staff and students, which gives administrators an appropriate amount of time to conduct contact tracing in assessing the virus.
The division’s staff also is cleared to work at home on Dec. 18, the last day before break when all students already are at home and exposure on school grounds can be further limited.
“It just gets people out of the buildings,” Arnold said of the measure. “No more chances.”
