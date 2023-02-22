Amherst County Public Schools recently received a Community Schools grant of $324,375 for the county’s high school.

Dana Norman, ACPS Assistant Superintendent, said the division was among more than a dozen in Virginia to receive the state grant. The Virginia General Assembly in 2020 established the Community Schools program to remove non-academic barriers to learning as a means to enhance students’ success in public elementary and secondary schools, according to documents in the Amherst County School Board’s Feb. 9 meeting packet.

Norman said the grant will go toward a project to build a bridge between the high school and the community.

“We will start working with a team and a committee from the high school along with the instructional department here to kind of bridge that gap and make sure that we have exactly what the high school is looking for in regards to attendance ... in regards to bringing the community back into our schools to see what’s going on and to reengage our kids in active learning in the school environment,” Norman told the board.

More information on the plans will be known after the committee is formed, Norman said.

“That is a huge win for us as a division and I’m just thanking the people that put their heart, efforts into getting this grant for us,” Norman said. “It was a team effort and I appreciate all they have done for us.”

Norman said ACPS also is applying for another grant for four county schools: Madison Heights and Central elementary schools, and Amherst and Monelison middle schools. The maximum the division can apply for is $250,000, Norman said, and she hopes more information on that endeavor will be forthcoming in upcoming months.

In another matter, Norman thanked every single teacher in the division for holding 837 recent parent-teacher conferences across the division.

“They went above and beyond the call of duty,” she said, adding of the in-person format: “It was just an extra thing we were able to get back to this year that we haven’t been able to do the past couple of years.”