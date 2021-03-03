Amherst schools 'moving in much better direction' with COVID-19 cases

As Amherst County Public Schools has ramped up vaccinations among the majority of the division’s just more than 700 employees, the number of positive cases in the schools is on the decline.

Assistant Superintendent William Wells said during the Amherst County School Board’s Feb. 25 meeting the schools as of that day had four positive cases among staff and students and 48 quarantined, all but four of whom were those students. Heading into the winter break, the division had more than 15 positive cases and 400 quarantined.

“So we’re moving in a much better direction and we’re feeling good about where we are,” Wells said.

Wells said as of Feb. 26 school officials anticipate having 324 staff members fully vaccinated. The division also is in the process of vaccinating more than 500 of its employees and is working with the Virginia Department of Health and Amherst County Public Safety on holding a community-based vaccination clinic at the county’s high school.

“We have a trained staff,” Wells said. “We know how to do it. We feel very confident in our ability to hold a clinic. We just need the doses …”